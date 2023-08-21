Opelika convenience center reopens

The Jeter Convenience Center reopened on Monday after undergoing renovations and upgrades.

The center will remain during normal business hours, which every weekday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In June, the Opelika Environmental Services team began working on updating the recycling center at 665 Jeter Ave. The upgrades include a new cardboard compactor; new shipping containers to house paint, cooking oil, bagged shredded paper and bagged aluminum cans; and roll-off containers for yard waste, trash appliances and scrap iron. The Jeter Convenience Center has also been completely paved. At the center there are containers specified for all recycling materials. Residents should not place anything on the ground.

“The use of these containers will make the convenience centers much cleaner and safer,” the release from the City of Opelika said. “We urge citizens to follow the rules. If the rules are not followed the containers will be removed.”

Bernie Pearl dies at 88Bernie Pearl, the father of Auburn University coach Bruce Pearl, died on Wednesday after briefly battling an illness, according to Auburn Athletics. He was 88.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday at Schlossberg Family’s Chapel on the Hill in Canton, Massachusetts. A burial service at Sharon Memorial Park will follow. “I spoke to my dad every single day for the last four or five years of his life,” Bruce said. “He was my best friend, and he was my biggest fan, unabashedly.”

Bernie was married to his wife Barbara for 66 years and had two children, Bruce and Lauren. Bernie also had six grandchildren and three great grandchildren, according to his obituary.

Bruce, the head coach of AU’s men’s basketball team, remembers his father as “the real BP.”

“He never met a stranger,” Bruce said. “My little personality is nothing compared to the real BP.”

When the Opelika-Auburn News interviewed Bruce in June for a Father’s Day story, he told us he sees his dad as his role model. Not just for the things he said, but for how he lived his life.

“I watched my dad work hard,” Bruce said in June. “I watched him love his family. I watched him place an importance around spending time with God in synagogue and in prayer. I watched him do mitzvah, good deeds. I watched him love his family and love his country.”

Bruce said his father’s work ethic motivated and inspired him in his career as a college basketball coach. In the Auburn release, Bruce said his father worked six days a week his entire career to make sure the family had everything they needed.

Bruce said his father loved his Jewish heritage. At the end of World War II in 1945, Bernie Pearl was 10 years old.

“It broke his heart knowing what happened in the Holocaust; it scarred my dad forever, having lost family,” Bruce said. “He wore it on his sleeve like he had a number carved on his forearm.”

While Bernie is remembered as a “huge Boston sports fan,” Bruce said one of his last requests was to be buried in an Auburn jersey.

“He asked, ‘Do you think the people in Auburn would mind if I got buried in an Auburn jersey even though I didn’t go to school there?’” Bruce said.

Bernie watched or listened to every single Auburn basketball game and was grateful to the university for giving the whole family the opportunity to lead the basketball program, Bruce said.

One of Bernie’s grandchildren, Steven Pearl, serves as the associate head coach for the men’s basketball team. Steven said he feels blessed that he had the chance to spend so much time with his grandfather, and he will “miss him dearly.”

“If ‘one of a kind’ was in the dictionary the definition would read ‘Bernie Pearl,’” Steven said. “My Pop was truly that and some. I’ve never known someone who enjoyed conversation with friends, family and complete strangers as much as he did, and that’s why he made such a profound impact on every person he came across.”

The obituary asks those wishing to honor Bernie Pearl’s memory with a memorial contribution to consider the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Alzheimer’s Association.