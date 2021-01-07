 Skip to main content
John Emerald Distillery receives national whiskey awards, recognition from Opelika mayor
the sharps

John and Jimmy Sharp own and operate John Emerald Distilling Co. in downtown Opelika.

 Opelika Chamber

The founders of John Emerald Distillery, Jimmy and John Sharp, were recognized by Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller Tuesday after receiving awards and honors from a national tasting competition and tasting event.

“We’re all proud of what these guys are doing and what acclaim they’ve brought to our city,” Fuller said. “We have bragged on [John Emerald Distillery] all over the world, and we have carried gifts from John Emerald all over the world and they have been welcomed. We’re so proud of y’all.”

At the PROOF Awards in Las Vegas this year, the father and son duo won two gold awards for their John’s Alabama Single Malt Whiskey and Gene’s Spice Flavored Rum as well as three silver awards for Purveyor’s Series Double Oak Bourbon, Purveyor’s Series Double Wood Rye Whiskey and Hugh Wesley’s Gin.

The craft distillery in downtown Opelika began in 2015 and was the first legal whiskey made in Alabama since prohibition began. Their products are now carried and sold in Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Illinois.

