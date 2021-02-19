John Emerald Distillery to host screening of live concert video series called Southbound Sessions on Friday

Williford said the Southbound Sessions came about by his own longing to watch live music again and trying to recreate the intimate feeling of seeing an artist live while making it safe during the COVID-19 era.

“When the pandemic hit, local music and live concerts went to the wayside for safety reasons, and I think I’m not alone in really missing live music and the intimate connection you get from being able to go to a concert and watch a musician play and support them,” Williford said. “The Southbound Sessions were able to fill that need as well, and the performances are all filmed in one take where you get this intimate feeling like you’re at a live concert rather than this really polished music video.”

Mitchell, a Grammy-winning producer, guitarist and Opelika resident, said he first became involved with the Hueman Collective after performing in a concert they held to benefit victims of the tornadoes that ravaged East Alabama in 2019. When they asked if he’d take part in the Southbound Sessions and play at the Standard Deluxe, home of the Old 280 Boogie, he accepted.