Journeys opening new store in Tiger Town, said to be first non-traditional mall location in Alabama

Journeys, a teen specialty retail chain, has announced that it will open a new location in Tiger Town on Sept 3. This will be the company’s first location in Alabama not located in a traditional mall. The new Opelika store will occupy a 925-square-foot space next to Target and Ulta Beauty. It will be the second Journeys store in Lee County, after the Auburn Mall location.

“Journeys has remained successful for 36 years by continuing to evolve how we serve our customers to best fit their needs and busy lifestyles," said Mario Gallione, president of Journeys, in a press release. "Expanding into off-mall locations takes Journeys stores closer to where our customers live, work and go to school, making it as easy as possible to access our locations.”

Journeys sells branded footwear, apparel and accessories for teenagers. The new location will offer brands such as Converse, Vans, Crocs, Hey Dude, Birkenstock, Adidas and UGG.

According to the press release, Journeys plans to open up to 20 off-mall stores in 2022 across the country. In addition to the new Opelika location, there are 11 Journeys stores and two Journeys Kidz store inside traditional Alabama shopping malls.

The new store will be at 2190 Tiger Town Parkway. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information about Journeys, visit www.journeys.com.