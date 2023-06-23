A judge ruled in favor of Chambers County Schools' moving forward with plans to build a new consolidated high school in Valley, according to a news release from the school district.

Judge Keith Watkins said the school system can now proceed with plans “as presented to the court at the final hearing in January 2023.” The student body at Valley and LaFayette High will not merge into one school until construction has been completed.

Watkins said consolidating the two schools during construction would "create an undue burden on Black students at LaFayette High School.”

Before the decision, the court visited the sites proposed for the new high schools---Inspire Academy, LaFayette High and Valley High. They conducted two public hearings and a final hearing on the matter.

"Moreover, the history of this case, which started in its present form in 1970, and the orders entered over the ensuing 52 years have been considered along with extensive briefing and motion practice over the last three years," Watkins said in the release.

Chambers County students and parents have waited with trepidation since January for Watkins to deliver his rulings in the consolidated school case. The case stemmed from issues with racial disparities between the two high schools as well as the need to close aging facilities.

While LaFayette has a largely Black population, Valley’s population has 50% Black people and 50% white people. Closing LaFayette High before the new consolidated school would have forced all of its students to take an hour-long commute to Valley each day. The differing time zones also presents an issue.

Site selection for a new consolidated school began back in 2021. Locations in both LaFayette and Valley were proposed, however the Valley location has been favored by the Chambers County BoE for some time.

The Chambers County School Board approved the Valley location in a 4-2 vote in October 2022. Valley is the population center for Chambers County.

The new consolidated high school will be built directly beside the current Valley High School football stadium.

“The majority of our board felt like we'd had enough time and had enough information and so they voted on the Valley site,” Chambers County Superintendent Casey Chambley said at the time.

Detractors, however, felt LaFayette, which is the Chambers County seat, was never really given the same opportunity for building the new school as Valley.

LaFayette Mayor Kenneth Vines was firmly on the side of building the new school in his town.

“I just feel like the City of LaFayette never really had a fair shot,” Vines said back in 2022. “We were first. We had a package and plan put together way before Valley. And, you know, this is the result we see.”