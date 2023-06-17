Since Juneteenth became an official federal holiday in 2021, more people have learned about the piece of history they didn’t know they were missing.

“The holiday to me personally means independence,” said Henrietta Crittenden-Snipes, the chairwoman for the Opelika Housing Authority. “It was a time that my ancestors were finally free. On the flipside, even though we’re free, it took years. So I can’t forget that part. Even though they were free on paper, they were not really free.”

The Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863, but it wasn’t until 1865 that the last enslaved people in Texas were actually told and freed.

While more cities are beginning to hold celebrations in honor of the day that officially marked the emancipation of slavery in the United States, Snipes said the City of Opelika has been celebrating the holiday since 2012. She said Opelika was probably one of the first in the state of Alabama to celebrate it.

The city-led celebrations began in Opelika because of Snipes and her 44-year-old daughter, Jacquetta Allen-Ward.

Snipes, 67, said she’d never heard about the holiday until her daughter learned about it during a summer cultural program when she was 13 years old. Ward told her mother about what she’d learned and together they sat down to do some research. After discovering the history behind Juneteenth, they started to tell everyone about it.

“She always said as a little girl that one day she wanted to have a Juneteenth celebration here,” Snipes said.

After her daughter graduated from college, that’s exactly what they did.

Starting in 2012, they organized the first city-run event in Opelika. About 25 people attended the first event, but Snipes said it’s continued to grow over the years.

The first celebration involved an educational component and a march from Greater Peace Baptist Church to Bandy Park. Snipes also had Carolyn Shelton, a nationally known chef from Louisiana, come to teacher etiquette to local children. Shelton was one of Continental’s first Black flight attendants.

For the annual events that followed, Snipes invited former college and professional athletes to attend and mentor the local children. Over the years, there’ve been a few changes to the event, but the basis remains the same. It’s a time for camaraderie and unity.

“The main thing that we encourage is unity. That’s been a continuous theme from the very start to now. We talk about unity,” Snipes said.

They had to take a few years off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Snipes and the City of Opelika started celebrating again afterwards. In 2021, when Juneteenth became a national holiday, Snipes said they were in downtown Opelika getting ready for the Juneteenth event when the news was released.

“I was ecstatic because that was one of the things we actually advocated for throughout,” Snipes said.

Mayor Gary Fuller gave a speech with the announcement and Snipes said everybody in attendance cheered.

“My daughter and those who have been there from start were like ‘it’s been very much worth the effort,’ so it’s grown and grown,” Snipes said.

Over the years, she said the celebration has grown to include a more diverse group of people and families. She also said the fire department and police department has also been very supportive.

This year will be the first time the City of Opelika will be working with the City of Auburn to coordinate Juneteenth events together. Snipes said the two cities are part of one community, so it was a great idea to combine efforts and, again, show unity.

Snipes said there’s still more work to do to educate people about Juneteenth. She still runs into people who don’t know what the holiday is about, but she believes progress will continue since it became a national holiday.

“That’s the importance of it being a national holiday. I think that’s going to educate people a lot, but I still think it’s going to be a time process for everybody to know and to appreciate the holiday for what it really is,” she said. “In this area, it’s been well received and well supported by several businesses, our city and both mayors. Everybody has just been very supportive.”

