'Just a friendly competition': Auburn University grads among youngest licensed architects in U.S.

What started as a competition between two friends led them to become two of the youngest licensed architects in the U.S.

Tate Lauderdale and Hunter Swatek graduated from Auburn University’s School of Architecture, Planning and Landscape Architecture in 2021.

The National Council of Architecture Registration Boards estimates that it takes the average architect more than seven years to complete the licensure process. Lauderdale and Swatek completed the process within 10 months of graduating.

The average age of individuals beginning the exams is 29, and Lauderdale and Swatek were both 23 years old.

“It was just this really friendly competition,” Swatek said in a release from Auburn University. “It came down to the fact that we held each other accountable.”

They had to complete the Architect Experience Program (AXP) and each log 3,740 hours of professional work under the supervision of licensed professionals. The release said this process takes the average candidate four and a half years to complete.

The program has 96 tasks that are spread out among six areas—practice management, project management, programming and analysis, project planning and design, project development and documentation, and construction and evaluation—according to the release.

One of the ways Lauderdale and Swatek were able to complete the process as quickly as they did was by starting the AXP program and logging in hours early in their college career.

Lauderdale began an internship the summer after his freshman year at Auburn University. The release said he was “hired to work with the Office of the University Architect and continued to work there part time, 10-15 hours a week, for the next two years.”

Afterward, he completed a second internship and continued working part-time throughout his final year.

Swatek completed the program’s introductory studios to enter the architecture program, then he began his first internship the summer after his sophomore year with a small two-person residential firm.

“After that, I pretty much interned every chance I had, whether it was winter break, summer or any other time off school,” Swatek said in the release. “When I studied abroad in Scandinavia during my fourth year, I had a big break from the end of the fall semester until the end of February, so that was almost like another full semester of internship.”

As graduation approached, Lauderdale and Swatek had racked up AXP hours and calculated they would both be close to finishing the required amount of hours by January of 2022.

“And sure enough, we submitted our last experience reports in January within three days of each other,” Swatek said in the release.

Lauderdale and Swatek then had to pass each section of the Architecture Registration Exam, which is a “challenging six-section test that draws on licensure candidates’ knowledge from both academic study and professional experience,” the release said.

On average, this test typically takes candidates about 2.6 years to pass all six sections and has an average pass rate of 54% per test, according to the Registration Boards.

Lauderdale and Swatek began preparing for the exam shortly after graduating college, and Swatek said the first test was “fairly easy.”

“I studied a little bit and I passed, and I thought, 'These are not that bad,'” he said in the release.

Swatek said they got a “reality check” as they prepared for the next test and realized they needed to prepare more than they thought.

Lauderdale and Swatek balanced studying for the exams with their full-time jobs.

According to the release, Swatek studied for about a month and then passed the last three exams within nine days of each other, while Lauderdale completed four exams in the span of three and a half weeks.

“Sometimes it was discouraging,” Lauderdale said in the release. “We both failed exams, and once I had to re-sit for an exam when there was a tornado warning, and they wouldn’t let me finish. So, it wasn’t easy, but it was worth it in the end.”