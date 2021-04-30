Just in time: AuburnBank parking deck in downtown Auburn now open

A new downtown Auburn parking deck is open, just in time for Auburn University graduation.

The red brick, 500-space parking deck is located behind AuburnBank, with access from Burton Street and East Magnolia. AuburnBank is redeveloping its main office on the corner of Gay Street and Magnolia Avenue.

The deck officially opened Wednesday, Downtown Auburn shared on its social media channels.

The parking deck is open 24 hours and parking rates are $1 per hour for up to six hours with a daily maximum of $15. Blue parking signs on East Magnolia and North Gay Street direct visitors to the deck.

