 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Just in time: AuburnBank parking deck in downtown Auburn now open
0 Comments
top story

Just in time: AuburnBank parking deck in downtown Auburn now open

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
AuburnBank parking deck now open

A new downtown Auburn parking deck is located behind AuburnBank, with access from Burton Street and East Magnolia. 

 Abby Driggers/

A new downtown Auburn parking deck is open, just in time for Auburn University graduation.

AuburnBank held a ground breaking ceremony on Tuesday where its new facility will be built in downtown Auburn.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The red brick, 500-space parking deck is located behind AuburnBank, with access from Burton Street and East Magnolia. AuburnBank is redeveloping its main office on the corner of Gay Street and Magnolia Avenue.

AuburnBank siteplan (copy)

AuburnBank will renovate its location and build a four-story parking deck on its current parking lot. 

The deck officially opened Wednesday, Downtown Auburn shared on its social media channels.

The parking deck is open 24 hours and parking rates are $1 per hour for up to six hours with a daily maximum of $15. Blue parking signs on East Magnolia and North Gay Street direct visitors to the deck. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Drone catches dolphins playing and leaping near Florida coast

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert