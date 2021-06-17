Just what Auburn needs: Another chicken finger restaurant

Auburn is getting another chicken finger restaurant.

Slim Chickens, a chicken finger chain based in Fayetteville, Ark., announced Tuesday it will be opening nine restaurants across Alabama, starting in Huntsville and moving to other cities, including Auburn.

Slim Chickens’ online menu highlights its chicken fingers as its specialty with 17 house-made dipping sauces including Hot Fiery BBQ and Inferno. Other menu items include salads, chicken wings, chicken and waffles and a rice and chicken meal.

The chain calls its fans “Slimthusiasts,” per the company website.

Legends Development LLC is developing the Alabama locations, according to the announcement.

The first Slim Chickens will be launched in the Huntsville area with three locations – South Memorial Parkway and Redstone Road, Town Madison in Madison and Clift Farm near Madison – before setting up stores in Auburn, Mobile, Montgomery and the counties of Marshall, Talladega and Etowah.

An opening date for the Auburn location is unknown at this time.

A Tuscaloosa storefront located at 685 Skyland Blvd is coming soon as well, according to the company’s website.

