Members of the Auburn K9 Frisbee Club will go head to head with clubs across the world in the five-week-long spring season of the K9 Frisbee Worldwide League.

Over the next few weeks, K9 Frisbee clubs from across the world will play in their own city. They’ll report their scores to Worldwide League Commissioner Mark Vitullo in Akron, Ohio.

At the end of the five weeks, the scores will be added together and winners in each division will be announced online.

There are about 4,000 people and 182 active clubs participating this season in cities in the United States, Canada, England, Mexico, Colombia, Netherlands, Scotland and more. The clubs are separated into 17 different divisions with about 10 clubs in each.

Holly Davis, 30, is the captain of the Auburn club, which she decided to establish about a year ago after seeing a social media post about K9 toss and fetch competitions. She said there wasn’t anything like this available in the Auburn community, and she wanted to offer it for other local dog owners.

There are about 13 members of varying ages and a variety of different dog breeds. Davis competes with her dog Yato, a 2-year-old Dutch shepherd and border collie mix.

“It’s just a good way to spend time with my dogs and get them out and just give them some exercise and let them have fun…,” Davis said. “It’s also fun getting to come together as a team because most dog sports are kind of individual.”

Davis said the field is broken into five different zones. Points are earned by what zone the dog catches the Frisbee in as well as if the dog jumps in the air getting all four paws off the ground.

Catching the Frisbee between the 10 and 20 yard line is worth one point. Between the 20 and 30 yard line is worth two points. Between the 30 and 40 yard line is worth three points. Between the 40 and 50 yard line is worth five points. If the dog gets all four paws off the ground, they get an extra half point.

Each handler and their dog will have two rounds of 60 seconds to rack up as much points as they can, and the points from the two rounds are added together for the total score.

“The handlers have to have a good throw and keep it in bounds. For the dogs, they’re just playing fetch,” Davis said. “I would say the pressure is a little more on the handlers to kind of keep it in bounds or getting in a zone that you want.”

In a previous competition, the Auburn club placed first in their division and 13th overall. Davis said they’ve also had several players rank in the top 40 individually.

For the rest of the five week spring season, the Auburn club will play at 5 p.m. on Sundays. To watch, contact Davis at 850-210-6403 or hollypeacock2@gmail.com for the field address.

How the leagues came to be

Mark Vitullo, 63 of Akron, Ohio, has been involved in the sport of K9 Frisbee for about 20 years.

He’s travel around the country and abroad to compete. He’s qualified for 25 world championships, and in 2012, he won the world championship with his German shepherd named Lulu. Vitullo also came in second in the 2011 European championship and won the 2010 Dutch championship when he was living in Sweden.

Two years ago, Vitullo and his dog Betty competed in a Fox TV special in California that aired on Thanksgiving night called the World Pet Games. Together they won the dog Frisbee event.

About eight years ago, Vitullo had the idea for his Akron K9 Frisbee Club to challenge a friend of his and his K9 Frisbee club in Michigan.

“We came up with this format whereby we played a league concept, which is unique in the sport,” Vitullo said. “Usually the sport is individual against individual, it’s me and my dog against you and your dog and you compete that way as individual teams. So this was our club against their club.”

The two clubs were able to compete remotely, judging their own members and adding up the score.

After that, the word spread and more people wanted the opportunity to compete as teams. Vitullo created the K9 Frisbee Worldwide League, which has grown from five clubs to about 300. The league holds about seven, five-week-long seasons per year, and each club just needs at least eight people to compete.

“What’s really cool about it, it’s a really low bar entry. It’s kind of designed for the local backyard player who can play in their local hometown and in an organized fashion,” Vitullo said.

What started as a lifelong hobby for Vitullo has become a full-time job.

“It’s just super satisfying to see it grow that much, to see families coming out and playing with their dogs and bonding with their dogs,” he said. “It’s a great way to exercise and bond with your dogs and give them an outlet. Most dogs need a job. They need something to do, and Frisbee is just great exercise.”

Vitullo currently has three dogs: an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois named Zelda, a 7-year-old Dutch shepherd named Betty and a one-year-old Belgian Malinois named Vinny.

For older dogs like Zelda, as well as training puppies, they can compete in a division for rollers, where the Frisbee is rolled on the ground for them to catch.

Vitullo said K9 Frisbee has quickly grown, becoming one of the largest dog sports in the world. He believes it’s because it’s a fun sport, it’s convenient, it’s inexpensive and it’s a game that anyone can play whether you’re 13 years old or in your 70s.

“There are 4,000 people going to play this season in one league,” he said. “There’s no other sport that has that kind of numbers that play in it.”

Within the three division levels, he said about 10% are experts, 30% are masters and 60% are handlers, which is the beginner level. He also said women make up about 70% of the league.

Dogs and handlers participating in K9 Frisbee Worldwide League Club Chandler Dobbs and Finnley.jpg Finnley.jpg Tyler Flegel and Macintosh.jpg Macintosh.jpg Holly Davis and Yato.jpg Yato.jpg Holly's dog Reno.jpg Chip Crockett and Taz.jpg Taz.jpg Emily Chester and Cher.jpg Cher.jpg Betty, Zelda, Lulu and Mark.jpg Betty.jpg Lulu and Mark.jpg Mark and Betty.jpg Mark and Zelda.jpg Vinny, Betty and Zelda.jpg Vinny.jpg Zelda 2.jpg Zelda and Mark.jpg zelda.jpg