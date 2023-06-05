Former Auburn University offensive lineman #54 Kaleb Kim will appear on Season 20 of ‘The Bachelorette’ to vie for the heart of AU graduate Charity Lawson.

Kim was named as one of the 25 men to be a contestant on the reality television dating show that premieres on ABC on June 26 at 8 p.m. You can also watch the series on the Hulu streaming service.

The show will air on ABC every Monday from June 26 to Aug. 21. After that, it'll be on every Tuesday from Aug. 22 to Sept. 5.

Kim, 26, is a construction salesman from Norcross, Georgia. He graduated from AU after playing on the football team from 2015 to 2019. He was a regular starter on the team and logged 17 career starts.

“This former Division I football player spent many years bettering himself and is ready to take the next step and find true love," the ABC website reads. “As a loyal, caring and consistent partner, Kaleb K. will go the extra mile to appreciate his partner's passions.”

According to the website, Kim is passionate about pushing himself to be the best and is excited to put his competitive edge to the test to win Lawson’s heart. He is a blue belt in jujitsu, would love to coach high school football and hopes to visit South Korea one day to learn more about his heritage.

In March, ABC announced that Auburn graduate Charity Lawson would be the next Bachelorette for the show. Lawson is a 27-year-old child and family therapist from Columbus, Georiga. She earned a bachelor’s degree in rehabilitation and disability from Auburn in 2018 and a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling in 2022.

Lawson was previously a contestant on the latest season of ‘The Bachelor’ with Zach Shallcross. She was sent home after making it to the final four.

During the “Women Tell All” special that aired in March, host Jesse Palmer surprised Lawson with the news that she would be the next Bachelorette. After the initial shock, she said “absolutely yes” to becoming the next lead.

“I’m the bachelorette! Like, I can’t even say that without crying, screaming, but I am the next bachelorette. It’s me,” Lawson said. “I’ve waited forever to find the love of my life, and it blows my mind that I can meet my person and be engaged and literally have my happily ever after.”

sounds like we have a professional microwaver in our midst 😏 #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/yLbEqssapn — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 3, 2023