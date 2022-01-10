Keep great ideas here: Auburn University and City of Auburn to host free workshops for entrepreneurs

“There will be homework in the series and the registrants are expected to attend all the workshops and to do all the homework,” Myers said.

Myers said in the time since the city began working with the Auburn College of Business on hosting workshops in early 2020, she’s seen T-shirt vendors, barber shop owners, restaurants and boutiques attend, and she said she hopes to see more tech startups in the future.

“Auburn University produces so many innovative ideas and business opportunities,” Myers said. “We want to make sure that these great ideas born in Auburn stay in Auburn and don’t go to the bright lights of some big city. We want these businesses to know that there’s support here to get them to stay here.”

Registration for the in-person Entrepreneur Pop-up Workshop is open until Jan. 24 at no cost to sign up, with about 50 seats available in total, according to Myers. It will last from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Auburn Chamber of Commerce at 714 E. Glenn Ave., with lunch provided. Those interested in attending may call 334-844-4782 or visit auburn.edu/outreach/gedi/entrepreneurship.htm.

The five-week workshop will meet from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Jan. 31, Feb. 7, Feb. 14, Feb. 21 and Feb. 28 over Zoom and registration is also free. Those wanting to take part are asked to sign up by Jan. 25, as only about 30 participants will be admitted, Myers said. People may RSVP at https://bit.ly/strategic-planning-series. Myers may be reached at 334-501-7377 or cymers@auburnalabama.org for any additional questions about either event.

