Keep great ideas here: Auburn University and City of Auburn to host free workshops for entrepreneurs

Current and prospective small business owners in the Auburn-Opelika area have two opportunities to register for free entrepreneurial workshops hosted by Auburn University and the City of Auburn that will teach development of business models and analyzing markets, among other factors necessary to consider when launching a business.
The Entrepreneur Pop-up Workshop will take place the morning of Jan. 27 at the Auburn Chamber of Commerce building, and a longer, five-week workshop, “Strategic Planning for Small Businesses,” will be hosted online each Monday from Jan. 31-Feb. 28.
The workshops are an effort by the university’s Government and Economic Development Institute and the city to encourage the growth of locally based businesses, according to Caitlin Myers, the city’s entrepreneurial and technology programs manager.
“We’re wanting to build an entrepreneurial ecosystem … by pulling together all the resources that exist at the university and around town and help startups and existing small businesses find mentors, help them identify funding sources and help them find space,” Myers said. “(The City of Auburn) has an incubator system that’s been around since the 1980s, (but) we’re expanding it and another facility is being constructed down the street from the original one in Auburn Industrial Park.”
Myers said the Entrepreneur Pop-up Workshop is geared more toward would-be business owners seeking help on launching their ideas and will cover assessment of risks when starting a small business, identifying market potential and creating value propositions. She said she’s gotten a stronger sense of local entrepreneurship since the pandemic started and hopes programs like the pop-up workshop can continue to inspire others to take their interests to the next level as well as help current startups rethink their business models.
“It has been kind of a moment of reflection for a lot of people,” Myers said of the pandemic, “so we’ve had those who had dreams on the backburner now deciding to pursue them. We’ve also had startups that needed to pivot, an example being FetchMe, which had to pivot because there were so many unknowns with restaurants and restaurants that didn’t know how to do online sales.”
Lakami Baker, associate professor in the Department of Management in Auburn University’s Harbert College of Business, and David Mixson, associate director of the university’s Government and Economic Development Institute, will speak at the in-person workshop.
Baker will also lead the five-week planning workshop, which is more akin to a short-term strategy course for current businesses. Participants will be asked to evaluate competitive advantages, look internally at what’s driving their business and externally at their industry and how competitors are managing.
“There will be homework in the series and the registrants are expected to attend all the workshops and to do all the homework,” Myers said.
Myers said in the time since the city began working with the Auburn College of Business on hosting workshops in early 2020, she’s seen T-shirt vendors, barber shop owners, restaurants and boutiques attend, and she said she hopes to see more tech startups in the future.
“Auburn University produces so many innovative ideas and business opportunities,” Myers said. “We want to make sure that these great ideas born in Auburn stay in Auburn and don’t go to the bright lights of some big city. We want these businesses to know that there’s support here to get them to stay here.”
Registration for the in-person Entrepreneur Pop-up Workshop is open until Jan. 24 at no cost to sign up, with about 50 seats available in total, according to Myers. It will last from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Auburn Chamber of Commerce at 714 E. Glenn Ave., with lunch provided. Those interested in attending may call 334-844-4782 or visit auburn.edu/outreach/gedi/entrepreneurship.htm.
The five-week workshop will meet from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Jan. 31, Feb. 7, Feb. 14, Feb. 21 and Feb. 28 over Zoom and registration is also free. Those wanting to take part are asked to sign up by Jan. 25, as only about 30 participants will be admitted, Myers said. People may RSVP at https://bit.ly/strategic-planning-series. Myers may be reached at 334-501-7377 or cymers@auburnalabama.org for any additional questions about either event.