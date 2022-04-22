Kelli Fischer named principal of Opelika High School

A familiar face will be leading Opelika High School when the next school year begins.

Kelli Fischer, an assistant princial at OHS since 2016, will be replacing Farrell Seymore, the current principal and incoming superintendent of Opelika City Schools.

Seymore made the announcement on Friday morning, calling Fischer "a student-centered, visionary leader."

"I know that she will lead the students and faculty of Opelika High School with compassion and integrity," Seymore said in a press release.

Fischer said she was "completely humbled and honored."

“My family and I love being part of the Opelika City Schools and the community and I look forward to continuing the great work being done at OHS," she said. "I’m overwhelmed with gratitude at the opportunity to lead such a dynamic group of teachers, students, and staff.”

Fischer earned a bachelor's degree in secondary social science education from Auburn University in 2011 and a master's degree in instructional leadership and administration from Troy University in 2016. She began her education career at Phenix City Intermediate School in August 2011 and continued her career at Smiths Station High School from 2012-2016.

Kelli and her husband Jonathan have two children: Davis, 4, and Charlotte, 3. They are active members of Church of the Highlands. Fischer will transition to her new job at the end of this school year.