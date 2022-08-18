Kick off the weekend with Food Truck Friday in downtown Opelika

After three months - which may have seemed long or short, depending on whether you’re a student or parent - the school year has started once again.

While that means busier roads, longer wait times at restaurants and less parking downtown, it also means more fun events.

Here are a few things happening this weekend:

Food Truck Friday: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Downtown Opelika, N. Railroad Avenue. Free. A variety of local food trucks and pop-up shops offering their take on classic dishes.

Auburn Cars and Coffee: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Auburn Mall, 1627 Opelika Road, Auburn. Free. Gather with the community at this family-friendly event and show off your car, truck, SUV or motorcycle.

Summer in the Park: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Opelika Municipal Park, Park Road, Opelika. Free. The duck race down the creek is back at this year’s Summer in the Park, along with many other fun activities for all ages.

Movie: 'Sing 2': 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Opelika Public Library, 1100 Glenn St., Opelika. Free. Enjoy free popcorn and a showing of the hit musical.

Paws, Pop Up and Pizza: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Brick Oven Pizza Company, 2520 Enterprise Drive, Opelika. Free. Shop pop-up local Auburn Opelika boutiques as all proceeds will go to New Hope Rescue, a nonprofit animal rescue organization.

Auburn Women’s Soccer: 2 p.m. Sunday, Auburn Soccer Complex, 2340 Wire Road, Auburn. Free. Come out to cheer on Auburn's women’s soccer team against Southern Miss.

Family Fun Day with Pride on the Plains: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Coffee Mafia, 414 S Gay St., Auburn. Free. Snacks, music, fun board games and a family-friendly drag show will be open to the public.