The Fourth of July weekend of celebrations around the Auburn-Opelika area will feature more than the standard Independence Day festivities, with Alex Meniefield organizing a Kid’s Community Market on Saturday, July 1.

“Some of these kids, they don’t have business names, or whatever, but it’ll just be something fun to do. It’ll show them that we support them as a community,”Meniefield said. “It’s really not all about just selling products or merchandise it’s more so a bonding thing, you know, to meet the people of our community, of other communities, have some fun, share some love and laughter.”

The event will have 24 vendors, all under the age of 17, selling their very own homemade and handmade arts, crafts, baked goods, drinks, jewelry and much more. According to a Facebook post from Meniefield, there will also be music and other activities for adults at the event, which will be in downtown Opelika at the Courthouse Square.

Meniefeld has some experience in the world of children entrepreneurs, as she helped her son Isaac start his own business, Isaac’s Lemonade, which has become a big hit in the Auburn-Opelika area.

The success and joy that Isaac’s Lemonade has brought to others and himself, inspired Meniefield to apply the idea on a larger scale.

“Just thinking about how Isaac enjoys, you know, just seeing new people and meeting new people,” Meniefield said. “The community of Opelika, Auburn and Beauregard, all of those people supported me when I needed help with Isaac. And I just wanted to kind of give back.”

She also credits the city of Opelika for their help due to the waving of the business license requirement for all 24 vendors, allowing the children to showcase their skills and ideas without having to jump through a few hoops to get there.

With the first event on the horizon, Meniefield is already looking toward the future and bringing it back next summer for the kids that may have missed out.

“We have parents that kind of missed out this year that are already ready for next year. So we want to keep this going,” Meniefield said. “And I feel like with the help of just the community and surrounding areas, that we can make this possible.”

The event will run on Saturday, July 1, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.