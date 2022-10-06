Kole Pagan's coolness under pressure helps him win Opelika's dispatcher of the year

Kole Pagan, 24, has been named the Opelika Dispatcher of the Year Award.

Pagan has worked as a dispatcher for the OPD since 2018 and prior to that worked at the Troop County Sheriff’s Office in LaGrange, Ga. He is married to Tala, who is 7 months pregnant with their first child.

“Y’all need to realize how vitally important our dispatchers are to what we do on a day-to-day basis as police officers and firefighters,” Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey told the attendees of the city council meeting. “They’re the ones that answer the phone when people call 911. … If they don’t get it right, it makes it a lot harder for us to do our job.”

Healey described Pagan as a calm, cool and professional dispatcher who is good under pressure.

Growing up, Pagan always wanted to be a police officer but said he later fell in love with dispatching and no longer has a desire to go out on the road.

“I feel like I can better help somebody over the phone rather than I can in person,” he said.

This year, Pagan was responsible for helping coordinate support and partner with surrounding agencies during an incident where an officer was injured on the job.

In February, an OPD officer was hit by a car in a vehicular assault in the Kroger parking lot in Tiger Town. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Earlier police reports said officers were responding to Kroger on a call regarding a driver striking a cart return. When they arrived, the suspect attempted to flee the scene and struck the officer with his vehicle. The suspect fled, but was caught about a month later.

“Kole was on the radio that day,” Healey said. “He was very calm. He was able to pick up on a lot of the information that was coming in very fast and get things coordinated and helped with agencies so that we had a better response trying to find the person that did it.”

Pagan said the situation was stressful because the officer who was hit is a close friend of his and one of his dispatching partners was out of the room when calls started coming in, but he remembered his training and focused on want needed to be done.

Besides coordinating with the Auburn Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office, it was his first time working with a helicopter unit from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

“I’m honored that my coworkers and my supervisors feel like I was the most deserving because I could think of a lot more people that were more deserving than me, but I’m really flattered and honored,” Pagan said.