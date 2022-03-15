Kreher Preserve honors the late Johnny Lawrence with a bench

Tucked away in the courtyard of the new Kreher Preserve & Nature Center building sits the Volunteer Bench, a resting place crafted with colorful tiles. It honors over a decade of volunteerism from Johnny Lawrence, who passed away in July 2020 after a battle with COVID-19.

“He was my buddy,” said Jennifer Lolley, who retired earlier this month as the center's outreach administrator. “He was always there when I needed something.”

Lawrence was a fixture in the community, first as an Auburn city firefighter, then a Lee County Commissioner and EAMC instructor, and later as an Auburn University graduate.

Lolley spent nearly 10 of her 15 years at the preserve with Lawrence, cleaning the grounds and preparing for events. Finishing the bench was something Lolley knew she had to do before she left.

The preserve, 120 acres of land used for hiking, camping and hosting outdoor events, currently features eight benches, with Lawrence’s bench being the newest addition.

It is the third to honor a person. The previous two were the Butterfly Bench, in honor of Nick and Margaret Holler, and the Sustainability Bench, in honor of Nanette Chadwick.

The theme of the new Volunteer Bench is light. Not only was Lawrence a master of it, using it skillfully in his photography, but he was a fan of it. Lawrence’s wife Julia and daughter Maggie said he loved fireworks.

Crafted by stain glass artist Alice Chamblee and sponsored by Lee County Master Gardeners, the bench draws inspiration from the phrase “a thousand points of light.” Made famous by President George H.W. Bush, the quote denotes the beauty of volunteerism and neighborly love.

“Johnny was our thousand points of light, always there to help when needed,” proclaims the preserve's Facebook page.

Lolley recalls Lawrence driving up in his restored war Jeep, ready to cook hotdogs on the grill for the preserve’s annual More Fun with Mom event. Lolley said he would laugh and talk to every mother and child there.

“We always laughed all the time we were together,” Lolley said of Lawrence. “One of those who just kind of lit up a room when he came in.”

Lawrence helped cook for the event every year. In addition, he trained teachers and counselors on first aid before camp and mowed fields before astronomy nights.

“If I don’t have volunteers, there’s no way to run this 120-acre preserve,” Lolley said. “To have these wonderful people who end up coming into my life and the preserve’s, it’s great how much they help us. We revolve around volunteerism.”

A community event to celebrate Lolley is planned for April 2 from 2-4 p.m. at Kreher Preserve & Nature Center, 2222 N. College St. in Auburn.