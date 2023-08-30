In observance of Labor Day on Monday, most city offices in Auburn and Opelika will be closed and routes for garbage and recycling pickup will be delayed one day.

Auburn City Schools, Opelika City Schools and Lee County Schools will be closed for the holiday.

All Parks and Recreation facilities in Auburn will be closed on Monday except for Samford Pool and the Yarbrough Tennis Center. Samford Pool will be open for lap swim from 10 a.m. until noon and open for recreation swim from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. The tennis center will be open regular hours, which is from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All City of Auburn parks, playgrounds and cemeteries will be open from sunrise to sunset.

The Opelika SportsPlex and Aquatics Center will be open on Monday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. All other Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed for Labor Day.

Books can still be dropped off at the Auburn Public Library on Monday. The online collection of e-books, e-audiobooks and digital magazines is always available at auburnalabama.org/library. The Opelika Public Library will be closed on Monday.

Parking in downtown Auburn will be free on Monday except for the Wright Street Parking Deck.

Public safety services including police, fire and communications will remain on their regular schedules in Auburn and Opelika.