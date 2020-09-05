Labor Day weekend choices to directly impact healthcare system, EAMC says

Health officials are asking the community not to treat Labor Day weekend like holiday weekends in the past to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to help keep hospitalizations low.
“As we go into a long weekend with Labor Day, again, I urge people to not approach it like a regular Labor Day weekend as they have in the past,” Dr. Fred Kam, director of the Auburn University Medical Clinic, said in a social media video. “They should approach this with the seriousness that we’re dealing with and do their best to minimize their interaction as much as possible.”
East Alabama Medical Center believes the weeks that follow Labor Day, similar to the weeks following Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends, will be key for hospital officials in determining how the community did with wearing face masks and physical distancing.
“The weeks following both the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays showed a dramatic increase in hospitalizations and the number of positive cases in our community,” Brooke Bailey, EAMC’s Infection Prevention director, said. “The couple of weeks following Labor Day will be a key determinant for EAMC regarding how well the public did wearing face masks and physical distancing during the holiday weekend.
“The choices that are made this Labor Day weekend will directly impact our healthcare system and the lives of others.”
Hospitalizations rose to record levels at EAMC in the weeks following the Fourth of July. There were 43 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on July 15. Hospitalizations peaked on July 22 when 62 virus patients were hospitalized, according to hospital data.
Hospitalizations have slowly declined since EAMC hit its peak and since Alabama’s mask mandate was put in place on July 17. There were 18 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Friday at the hospital, according to EAMC.
EAMC’s COVID-19 test positivity rate rose to 38.5 percent last week, but so far, the additional cases haven’t impacted hospitalizations.
“The new cases have not had an impact on hospitalizations yet, and we hope the same can be said in two weeks,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, previously said.
Bailey added that EAMC knows positive cases will continue, but it remains important to protect those most vulnerable to the virus.
“We know that there will continue to be positive cases, however, we want to protect those who are most vulnerable and who have the highest risk of developing complications if contracting the virus,” she said.
Limiting the spread
Kam expects people to gather during the long weekend and is hoping for the best possible outcome.
“With the upcoming Labor Day weekend, we expect that people having not much to do, there’s not football games going on, people are going to interact and socialize,” he said. “We are hoping for the best, meaning that people will take this spread of this virus seriously and distance themselves, wear their masks and limit their interactions as groups.”
Kam added that he also expects to see another rise in COVID-19 cases similar to the spike in new cases following Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends, however, he hopes the community gets creative in how they celebrate the holiday.
“Be creative,” he said. “Definitely communicate but do not congregate in significant numbers because you make it as the ideal situation for the virus to spread.”
EAMC health officials are asking the community to practice the following things during the three-day weekend:
- Avoid large gatherings
- Wear a face mask
- Maintain appropriate physical distancing
- Perform good hand hygiene
Auburn University
Auburn University President Jay Gogue pleaded with students to be safe during the holiday weekend and said the university is not moving online after the weekend.
“Please be careful, be safe, and also when you come back next Tuesday —there’s a bogus report out on social media that Auburn’s not going to be open, that we’re going to go remote, that we’re going to send students home. None of that’s true,” Gogue said in a social media video. “We’ll see you back next Tuesday.”
Gogue said, for the most part, student have been adhering to COVID-19 protocols and have used good judgement, but students should not let their guard down if they plan to travel this weekend.
“If you travel over the weekend, I want you to be safe and remember this is a serious illness,” he said. “I was talking with a student last week and shared with me that eight of her family members had died from the coronavirus since March.”
As we near the Labor Day weekend, #Auburn President Jay Gogue offers a message of thanks to the #AuburnFamily and city community and a call for everyone to stay safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.— Auburn University (@AuburnU) September 3, 2020
We look forward to seeing everyone back on campus Tuesday! #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/PIL5dXMbjf
ALEA
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) knows many Alabamians mark Labor Day weekend with trips to the beach, lake and other destinations and reminds citizens drinking and driving or boating and driving do not mix.
“Safety is one of our top priorities throughout the year, but it’s especially important during extended holiday weekends, when there is an elevated number of citizens traveling and enjoying outdoor activities,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “Our goal is simple; we strive to ensure that Alabama’s roadways and waterways are safe for everyone throughout the entire weekend.”
ALEA plans to have all available Troopers from its Highway Patrol and Marine Patrol on the lookout on the state’s roadways and waterways, assisting motorist and boaters, enforcing the law and looking for impaired drivers and boat operators.
The agency is also participating in the national initiative ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.’ ALEA Troopers will be conducting sobriety and driver license checkpoints, speed and seat-belt enforcement details and will focus its efforts to remove impaired individuals from behind the wheels of vehicles and water vessels during the last week of the campaign.
“Your cooperation is essential, so we ask you to do your part to make this Labor Day weekend a safe one,” said Taylor.
ALEA encourages citizens to follow the following safety tips:
- Do not drive or operate a water vessel under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Plan to select a designated driver in advance, call a cab or ride-share service or call a sober friend or family member to get you home.
- Expect traffic heavier than usual.
- Obey the law. Avoid speeding, following to closely and other dangerous behaviors on the road and water.
- Buckle up.
- Stay off the water during inclement weather.
- Use personal flotation devices while on waterways.
- Use caution when traveling through construction zones.
- Wear your mask.
“We want all Alabamians to enjoy the upcoming Labor Day holiday,” said Taylor. “All we ask is that you make smart choices and celebrate responsibly.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
