Labor Day weekend choices to directly impact healthcare system, EAMC says

“With the upcoming Labor Day weekend, we expect that people having not much to do, there’s not football games going on, people are going to interact and socialize,” he said. “We are hoping for the best, meaning that people will take this spread of this virus seriously and distance themselves, wear their masks and limit their interactions as groups.”

Kam added that he also expects to see another rise in COVID-19 cases similar to the spike in new cases following Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends, however, he hopes the community gets creative in how they celebrate the holiday.

“Be creative,” he said. “Definitely communicate but do not congregate in significant numbers because you make it as the ideal situation for the virus to spread.”

EAMC health officials are asking the community to practice the following things during the three-day weekend:

Avoid large gatherings

Wear a face mask

Maintain appropriate physical distancing

Perform good hand hygiene

Auburn University

Auburn University President Jay Gogue pleaded with students to be safe during the holiday weekend and said the university is not moving online after the weekend.