Lane closures and power outages expected on College and Gay streets in Auburn

Over the next couple of weeks, Alabama Power will be working on power lines along Gay Street and South College Street in Auburn, resulting in lane closures and power outages.

Starting on Tuesday Alabama, Power will begin work to restring and removed overhead power lines on Gay Street between Samford Avenue and Miller Avenue, according to a release from David Dorton, Auburn director of public affairs.

This work will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and overnight between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday and Friday, during which power outages are planned.

Alabama Power will notify customers that they should expect a power outage Thursday and Friday between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Once this portion of power line work is completed on Gay Street, Alabama Power will then begin work on South College Street between Samford Avenue and Garden Drive.

On May 17, the southbound lanes of South College Street will be closed while crews are working. This work is expected to be completed that day, according to Dorton.

Dorton said the city will have traffic control measures in place to keep traffic moving in both directions while crews are working in these areas. He advises motorists to use caution in the area or to take alternate routes to avoid delays.