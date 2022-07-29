Lanett block party organizer fails to file permit, encourages people to celebrate anyway

West Shawmut Day, an annual block party event that attracts thousands of visitors to the Lanett area each summer, won't be happening this year because of issues with permits, city officials say. The event was scheduled for this weekend.

Despite not turning in the necessary paperwork in time, event organizer Danny Williams sent out a social media post on July 16 encouraging residents to celebrate West Shawmut Day on July 31 anyway.

“If property owners wanna still get water slides for the kids or throw family gatherings at your domain by all means please still do, it's your individual liberty as a person to be able to move freely to visit family and friends on any day,” Williams wrote in the post. “As long as no roads are blocked, and everybody property is respected, the taxes we pay allows us to walk freely in the streets or drive home to visit family when time permits it."

Williams further said “So instead of West Shawmut Day Weekend this year where we put on for the county and surrounding cities.. it'll be more like a Weekend in West Shawmut where a lot of grilling and socializing, music playing and dancing will be going on.”

Lanett Chief of Police Johnny Wood sent an email to media on Friday in response to Williams’ post.

“West Shawmut Day organizer Danny Williams has made an announcement on social media that there is no sanctioned event but has encouraged individuals to gather privately to celebrate the day,” Wood wrote.

“The City of Lanett has met with West Shawmut Day organizers and has conveyed to them that there will be no permits, road blockage or sanctioned gatherings for the event commonly known as West Shawmut Day on 07-31-2022."

In his social media post, Williams admitted that permits for the event were not filed in time. He also mentioned that individual property owners could get permits to set up booths in their yards. He also warned that there were no permits for golf carts, so individuals would have to drive them at their own risk.

West Shawmut Day reportedly attracted 7,000 people in 2019.

“There is still a concern amongst the citizens that a large crowd may be in attendance,” the Lanett Police press release said. “Our goal is to maintain the peace and dignity of the area and keep our communities safe for everyone.”

Local police have contacted other law enforcement agencies to help establish a heavy police presence throughout the city over the weekend.

“The Lanett Police Department has reached out to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for additional personnel to saturate the city on these days alongside additional Lanett Police Officers to prevent any large gatherings, road blockage, DUI, drug usage, reckless driving, ATV and golf carts in the roadway or any other crimes and violations the affect the peace and dignity of the city,” Wood wrote.

West Shawmut Day began in 2017 as a local block party celebrating community. It has since grown into a multi-day event that attracts thousands of people from across the country along with major vendors and entertainment.