Lanett police identify two rabid wild animals, prompting pet vaccination clinic

The Lanett Police Department is encouraging residents to keep their pets up to date with their vaccinations after a rabid raccoon and rabid fox were reported in the area.

While there have been no reports of human or pet exposures to rabies, police said residents in the area should avoid all wild or unknown animals whenever possible to reduce the chances of exposure to rabies.

Rabies, which can be contracted through a bite, scratch or contact with an infected animal, is a viral disease that attacks the nervous system and can be seen in raccoons, bats, skunks, dogs and cats, police said.

After Lanett police received reports of the two infected animals, they contacted the Lanett Animal Clinic and Riverside Veterinary Hospital, and both facilities have scheduled vaccination clinics.

The Lanett Animal Clinic will host their rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday from 3-5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-3 p.m., while Riverside will host its vaccination clinics all day on May 6, 7 and 8.

