Late-Monday cold front expected to bring fall-like weather

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fall-like weather is on its way to east Alabama, bringing much lower temperatures.

A late-Monday cold front is expected to bring fall weather to the local area and Tuesday’s temperatures will be drastically different because of it.

“Probably between 5 and 7 p.m. is when the cold front should move through Lee County there and we’ll have some showers, maybe a thunderstorm or two as that moves on through,” Gary Goggins, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Birmingham, said. “As it goes through you’ll feel a noticeable difference in the coming hours after the cold front.

"Breezy conditions and temperatures are going to start going down during the overnight hours tonight.”

Lows on Tuesday morning in the Auburn-Opelika area are expected to be in the upper 50s with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

“It’s going to feel nice, but folks need to be prepared to get their jackets that they’ve stowed away for many months out of the closet,” Goggins said. “If folks who really love fall are out there, they’ll really enjoy the next seven-day period.”

The drier, fall weather is expected to continue all week.