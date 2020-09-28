Late-Monday cold front expected to bring fall-like weather

Fall-like weather is on its way to east Alabama, bringing much lower temperatures.
A late-Monday cold front is expected to bring fall weather to the local area and Tuesday’s temperatures will be drastically different because of it.
“Probably between 5 and 7 p.m. is when the cold front should move through Lee County there and we’ll have some showers, maybe a thunderstorm or two as that moves on through,” Gary Goggins, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Birmingham, said. “As it goes through you’ll feel a noticeable difference in the coming hours after the cold front.
"Breezy conditions and temperatures are going to start going down during the overnight hours tonight.”
Lows on Tuesday morning in the Auburn-Opelika area are expected to be in the upper 50s with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
“It’s going to feel nice, but folks need to be prepared to get their jackets that they’ve stowed away for many months out of the closet,” Goggins said. “If folks who really love fall are out there, they’ll really enjoy the next seven-day period.”
The drier, fall weather is expected to continue all week.
“We don’t have much in the way of rain chances or humid conditions for the next seven days after today (Monday),” he said.
This time a year ago, east Alabama was experiencing record-high temperatures in the upper 90s and 100s. However, average temperatures this time of year linger at about 84 degrees.
“We’re going to be much below normal as we go into the next couple days,” Goggins said. “The normal high is 84 and the normal low is 61, so as we go into the day on Tuesday and Wednesday, we’re going to have a high around 66-67 degrees in Auburn.”
The cooler temperatures expected in the area are not out of the ordinary, Goggins added.
“This is not atypical for this time of year to get cool temperatures in here,” he said. “It will just be a little bit cooler than usual this time around.”
More on the way
The Lee County area is expected to have one day this week of highs nearing 80, but it is not expected to last more than a day.
“We do have a high around 77 for Auburn-Opelika area but that’s out ahead of a secondary cold front on Friday,” Goggins said. “It certainly looks like the drier fall weather will continue for a pretty long period of time.”
Goggins added that Friday’s cold front is expected to be dry.
