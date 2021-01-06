Late-weekend snow chances slim in Lee County

Chances for snow in Lee County are slim but not out the question, says the National Weather Service.

Alabama is expected to see a “slight” possibility of snow in the Sunday to Monday forecast but chances are low, the Birmingham office of the National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday afternoon. Precipitation at this time is 20%.

Thursday and Thursday night will have “plenty moisture, but cold air will be lacking,” the Birmingham office noted, too.

But Sunday into Monday, the opposite is expected to occur.

The National Weather Service expects cold air Sunday night into Monday morning, but questions the amount of moisture present. If there’s precipitation at that time, it may turn to snow. But it may not. The chances are around 20 to 25%, the Birmingham office said.

A light wintry mix is possible late tonight into Thursday for the Northern parts of Alabama, the Birmingham office of the National Weather Service’s Wednesday hazardous weather outlook reads. Little to no accumulation is expected.

The National Weather Service continues to monitor the forecast.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.