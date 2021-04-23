Laura Grill on EAMC's financial status: 'There is light at the end of the tunnel.' #resilientLee

While EAMC staffers slowly regain their bearings, catch up on their sleep and ease back into their pre-coronavirus routines, Laura Grill, the hospital’s president and CEO, and her administrative staff are looking at the financial hits to EAMC’s operations over the last year.

“Hospitals run on a fairly small margin, so when you interrupt normal operations like the pandemic did for our hospitals and every hospital nationwide, it has a tremendous impact,” said Grill in response to questions emailed by the Opelika-Auburn News.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We suspended elective procedures last spring when Gov. Ivey asked hospitals to do so, and then we severely cut back on them in January when we simply had nowhere to place patients who needed an inpatient stay after a surgery. In addition, we had to hire contract employees to help during the worst of the pandemic and so all of those things add up to reduced revenue and increased expenses.

“We did receive some CARES Act money that helped offset some losses, but that money has run out and right now, we are not expecting any additional federal funding. Therefore, we are kind of in a budget recovery phase where we look more closely at expenses and look for ways to reduce them.

“Our non-COVID volumes are much better now, so there is light at the end of the tunnel,” she concluded.