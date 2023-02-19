A changeup is in the works for the Lawn Golf U.S.A. development at 2601 East University Drive in Auburn. While the business will still include its plans for a miniature golf course and restaurant, a residential component is now planned for the property as well.

Also, there will no longer be pickleball courts.

Watson and Downs Investment, the property owner, is now planning to add garden homes to the eastern end of the property. They are also planning a “living fence” — i.e. fast-growing vegetation — to act as a boundary between the miniature golf course and the new homes.

At its Feb. 9 meeting, the Auburn Planning Commission voted to amend a conditional use approval that would allow for the addition of houses to be added to the eastern side of the three-acre property. The Auburn City Council still has to give final approval for the project.

The commercial recreational aspect of Lawn Golf U.S.A. has been in development for some time. The original plan for a miniature golf course and pickleball courts was recommended for approval by the planning commission on April 9, 2020. The Auburn City Council gave its approval on May 19, 2020.

Despite not being a part of the original plan, it seems housing was never fully off the table either.

“One of the conditions of approval at that time was that the eastern portion of the property would remain undisturbed,” said Amber English, of the city planning commission staff. “At the time of the initial request the applicant had indicated plans for potential residential development on this portion of the property.”

The property’s eastern side comprises about 22,000 square feet, or about half an acre. This section was originally planned to act as a buffer zone to protect houses in the adjoining neighborhoods from rogue projectile miniature golf balls and pickleballs. Watson and Downs Investment is now seeking approval to add houses to the eastern side of the property instead.

“In light of the condition that the property must remain undisturbed, in order for the applicant to move forward with that potential residential development, they would need, or request, you to remove that condition of approval from the use,” English told the planning commission.

Details such as how many houses would go on the property, or their size were not discussed at the planning commission meeting.

The western side of the development will still feature the miniature golf course, restaurant, and parking. However, city documents indicated the pickleball courts were no longer a part of the development.

“The proposed uses have not changed, except the applicant eliminated the pickleball use from the project,” the documents said.

Updated blueprints likewise don’t feature the pickleball courts.

No timeline has been given for when the property will be completed.