Leadership Lee County names Aubrey Morrison new executive director

Leadership Lee County has named Aubrey Morrison as its next executive director.
In an interview, Morrison said it was “an honor” to be named to the job. He will assume control of the planning, execution and general management of the organization under the direction of and reporting to the board of directors.
Christin Bancroft, the interim executive director and board chair, said the board “has really high hopes” for Morrison and believes he will “do a really good job.”
Morrison relocated to Lee County in 2007 for the construction and opening of Auburn Sam’s Club. He spent the first 20 years of his professional career responsible for operations and human resources in various senior leadership roles for Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. across multiple locations including Trussville, Florence, Auburn and Columbus, Ga.
Morrison also will serve as spokesperson for Leadership Lee County and execute a capital campaign and the ongoing sponsorship drive to maintain the organization’s finances, according to the role’s application.
After showing interest in the job at the end of March, Morrison says the application, interview and hiring process totaled three weeks.
As executive director, Morrison said, he will continue to expand the organization’s relationships with local businesses, a plan he stresses as “essential” to strengthen the organization’s role in developing leaders and business growth in Lee County.
“I want us to be able to do all we can for the growth of this community, to bring more people to our community by taking the leaders that already exist here as well as identify those that have potential to be leaders to ultimately help the overall business growth in this area,” Morrison said. “I realize the correlation between taking care of your people and the business growth piece.”
Sponsored by the Opelika and Auburn chambers of commerce, Leadership Lee County annually develops select groups of leaders from the community, spanning back to a 1985-1986 class listed on the organization’s website.
Several companies sponsor employees to enter the program, such as East Alabama Medical Center, Auburn University and the cities of Auburn and Opelika. This year, leftover money raised from the latest class’ fundraiser for its Our House service project will go towards an applicant scholarship.
Leadership Lee County alumni and community members have the opportunity to virtually meet Morrison on May 12, at 11:30 a.m. during the organization’s Facebook live Leader Chat, where Morrison will share plans for the upcoming year and the organization moving forward.
Leader Chat grew out of quarantine, Bancroft said, as a way for Leadership Lee County to continue community engagement while providing opportunities for alumni to stay involved. The organization postponed its 2020-21 class due to the pandemic.
“The entire Leadership Lee County Board of Directors welcomes Aubrey, and we all look forward to serving class members, alumni, and our community,” board member Daniel Chesser wrote in a press release.
The board is finalizing the application for the 2021-22 class, with an expected opening date of June 2021 to be shared on its Facebook, Instagram and website. The 30-person class will begin in September, and Morrison’s human resource background will prove useful in facilitating class bonds, Bancroft says.
Morrison obtained his bachelor of science in business administration from Troy University in 2000 and is currently earning his masters of business administration with a concentration in human resources at Louisiana State University.
Previously, Morrison has served on the board of directors of the American Red Cross, Muscogee County Friends of Libraries, Auburn University Employer Advisory Board. He is a member of Parkway Baptist Church.
Morrison encourages everyone regardless of job title to get involved and learn more about Leadership Lee County.
“It’s not just about entry-level leaders, it’s anyone who wants to lead,” Morrison said. “We can all be better stewards in our community and you can take a leadership role in your community no matter your job title.”