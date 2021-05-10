Leadership Lee County names Aubrey Morrison new executive director

“I want us to be able to do all we can for the growth of this community, to bring more people to our community by taking the leaders that already exist here as well as identify those that have potential to be leaders to ultimately help the overall business growth in this area,” Morrison said. “I realize the correlation between taking care of your people and the business growth piece.”

Sponsored by the Opelika and Auburn chambers of commerce, Leadership Lee County annually develops select groups of leaders from the community, spanning back to a 1985-1986 class listed on the organization’s website.

Several companies sponsor employees to enter the program, such as East Alabama Medical Center, Auburn University and the cities of Auburn and Opelika. This year, leftover money raised from the latest class’ fundraiser for its Our House service project will go towards an applicant scholarship.

Leadership Lee County alumni and community members have the opportunity to virtually meet Morrison on May 12, at 11:30 a.m. during the organization’s Facebook live Leader Chat, where Morrison will share plans for the upcoming year and the organization moving forward.