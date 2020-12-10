Lee County adds more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in single day

Lee County saw its most new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day in the past two weeks on Wednesday.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 116 new virus cases in Lee County on Wednesday, the most new cases added in a single day since 101 were added on Dec. 2.

There were 5,123 confirmed cases and 3,376 probable cases in Lee County on Thursday. The combined total was 8,499 COVID-19 cases, according to ADPH data.

Lee County is now averaging about 59 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks. The county was averaging about 45 new cases per day two weeks ago.

ADPH said it processed backlogs of positive PCR and antigen results from multiple facilities on Wednesday. The tests processed represent about 10 percent of the cases reported Thursday.

“Case numbers generated from these reports are classified as confirmed, if PCR, or probable, if antigen,” ADPH’s notice reads. “Cases in this backlog were from October 5 through December 7.”

ADPH also reported 58 new virus cases in Chambers County, 233 in Lee County, 32 in Macon County, 40 in Russell County and 58 in Tallapoosa County from Tuesday to Wednesday.