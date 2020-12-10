 Skip to main content
Lee County adds more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in single day
COVID-19 in Lee County

An East Alabama Medical Center nurse tests a patient for coronavirus at the drive-through testing center located in Opelika.

 Sara Palczewski/

Lee County saw its most new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day in the past two weeks on Wednesday.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 116 new virus cases in Lee County on Wednesday, the most new cases added in a single day since 101 were added on Dec. 2.

There were 5,123 confirmed cases and 3,376 probable cases in Lee County on Thursday. The combined total was 8,499 COVID-19 cases, according to ADPH data.

Lee County is now averaging about 59 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks. The county was averaging about 45 new cases per day two weeks ago.

ADPH said it processed backlogs of positive PCR and antigen results from multiple facilities on Wednesday. The tests processed represent about 10 percent of the cases reported Thursday.

“Case numbers generated from these reports are classified as confirmed, if PCR, or probable, if antigen,” ADPH’s notice reads. “Cases in this backlog were from October 5 through December 7.”

ADPH also reported 58 new virus cases in Chambers County, 233 in Lee County, 32 in Macon County, 40 in Russell County and 58 in Tallapoosa County from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:

  • Chambers County – 1,186 confirmed, 791 probable, 1,977 combined
  • Macon County – 712 confirmed, 111 probable, 823 combined
  • Russell County – 2,077 confirmed, 353 probable, 2,430 combined
  • Tallapoosa County – 1,467 confirmed, 551 probable, 2,018 combined
  • The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
  • Chambers County — 16
  • Macon County — 7
  • Russell County — 16
  • Tallapoosa County — 20

ADPH reported 4,735 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Thursday, 3,453 confirmed cases and 1,282 probable cases. There were 234,992 confirmed cases and 49,930 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama. The combined total was 284,922 cases on Thursday, according to Bamatracker.com, an online COVID-19 database.

There were 3,569 confirmed deaths and 465 probable deaths in the state as well, according to ADPH.

Of the 3,569 reported deaths in Alabama, 43 are from Chambers County, 55 from Lee County, 18 from Macon County, four from Russell County and 90 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 465 probable deaths, 12 are from Chambers County, 17 from Lee County, five from Macon County, two from Russell County and two from Tallapoosa County.

