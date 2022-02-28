Lee County begins new roadside trash cart service for residents

Tuesday marks the beginning of the end of a system that made Lee County a holdout among Alabama’s 67 counties; it’s the last to retire the use of county dumpsters in favor of a long-desired move to roadside carts. It also means the end for business owners like Willie Philpot.

Distribution of the trash carts this month was the death knell for Philpot’s business, ViroTek, a service in which he collected Lee residents’ waste in carts branded with his company’s name, transporting it to a Waste Management site in Salem. But with residents mandated to pay a monthly fee for the new county carts, ViroTek and several other such businesses have been rendered obsolete.

“The county is telling everyone that they could keep the current vendors — ViroTek and the other guys — but they are still going to charge residents their fee,” Philpot said. “Nobody’s going to pay twice for the same service.”

Lee residents on unincorporated land outside the city limits of Auburn, Opelika, Smiths Station or the parts of Phenix City within Lee County will be charged $18.50 for the first two years of cart service, the same amount they were paying for access to the 15 county dumpsters that have existed since 1984.