Lee County begins new roadside trash cart service for residents

Tuesday marks the beginning of the end of a system that made Lee County a holdout among Alabama’s 67 counties; it’s the last to retire the use of county dumpsters in favor of a long-desired move to roadside carts. It also means the end for business owners like Willie Philpot.
Distribution of the trash carts this month was the death knell for Philpot’s business, ViroTek, a service in which he collected Lee residents’ waste in carts branded with his company’s name, transporting it to a Waste Management site in Salem. But with residents mandated to pay a monthly fee for the new county carts, ViroTek and several other such businesses have been rendered obsolete.
“The county is telling everyone that they could keep the current vendors — ViroTek and the other guys — but they are still going to charge residents their fee,” Philpot said. “Nobody’s going to pay twice for the same service.”
Lee residents on unincorporated land outside the city limits of Auburn, Opelika, Smiths Station or the parts of Phenix City within Lee County will be charged $18.50 for the first two years of cart service, the same amount they were paying for access to the 15 county dumpsters that have existed since 1984.
The county awarded a contract to Arrow Disposal Services of Abbeville, Ala., in October to provide direct waste collection service with about 19,000 carts to be sent out. Gentry Shows, vice president of marketing for Arrow Disposal, said about 98% of the total carts had been sent out as of Friday.
“We’re excited about the opportunity and look forward to providing services to the citizens of Lee County,” Shows said. “We’ve been fortunate to be able to fully staff, (and) we’ve got drivers on and have been training the last two weeks.”
But for Philpot, Friday was the last day he collected waste, and as a one-man operation he’s worried about his future and how he’ll support his family. He said his biggest frustration is that he can’t maintain his existing customer base, which
will be required to pay for the county’s service through Arrow Disposal.
“I’ve built relationships for eight years and I have some houses where I provided front-door service to the elderly,” Philpot said. “With the trash cans being sent out, I lost 55% of my business in the matter of two or three days.”
He said at his service’s peak, he had about 500 customers ranging from Loachapoka to Valley. He prided his knowledge of local routes and said Arrow Disposal didn’t seem interested in working with him as the company begins service in Lee County.
However, Shows said Arrow had reached out to trash haulers whom he said weren’t interested in employment and wanted to try to keep their customers. He said the company can’t contract the existing businesses to assist Arrow by continuing their work.
“It gets to be an insurance issue (because) if you don’t own the trucks, it’s hard to make sure they’re properly covered,” Shows said. “We’ve hired seven drivers, but none are local folks.”
Financial drain
Lee County officials said while they understand Philpot’s plight and how the transition to county carts might end private trash hauler businesses, the move was necessary because the dumpster system was a serious financial drain to county taxpayers and had a flawed setup.
Though the dumpsters were intended only for use by residents with county property, Probate Judge Bill English, chair of the Lee County Commission, said it wasn’t uncommon to see businesses use the dumpsters for free.
“Over time what happened is that people got really used to the idea that anything you need to throw away, you could just take to those dumpsters and throw it away,” English said. “People outside the county and outside the state used the dumpsters, like businesses in Columbus.”
English recalled situations where a carpeting company from Columbus dumped truckloads of carpet ripped from homes in the county’s dumpsters, whereas in other areas they’d have to pay to dispose their trash.
County Engineer Justin Hardee said the idea of hiring new staff to man dumpster sites and ensure people use them properly was considered at one time but was determined unviable.
“With about half of the sites we have, we don’t own the property, and in some of the ones where we do own the property, we can’t fence them in,” he said. “If you can’t physically fence them then you’d have to man them 24 hours a day.”
Hardee said it isn’t just a financial issue, it’s a safety and liability issue as well. He remembered instances of people climbing into dumpsters and becoming stuck.
“One in particular happened in the middle of the summer where a gentleman fell in trying to retrieve something, couldn’t get out and was nearly dehydrated,” Hardee said. “That’s one of a number of reasons I can give as to why this system needs to go away.”
Hardee added that dumpster fires have been another issue, endangering surrounding people and property as well as using up volunteer fire department time and resources.
Population boom
The biggest reason for the transition now, though, is population growth. English and Hardee said the number of people living in Lee County has long outpaced the capabilities of the dumpsters and the county employees tasked with collecting waste from them.
“Our population 35 years ago was less than half of what it is today,” English said. “The 1980 population of Lee County was 76,000 people … and today we’re serving about 100,000 more people with the same 15 sites we started with.”
Today, Auburn alone has more than 76,000 people per the 2020 census, and though the city isn’t included in the county’s trash system, the appeal of the Loveliest Village has led to more people living in unincorporated Lee County, which is serviced by the system.
Hardee said it’s been the job of other departments unrelated to solid waste to help collect trash, including animal control, recycling and his own highway department.
“The new system is going to have ripple effects through multiple departments in this county that will and should provide a better service to the citizens,” he said.
Lee County Environmental Services Director John McDonald said county staff have worked as many as 30 hours of overtime in a two-week pay period as more people have generated more waste. With people staying home more often during the pandemic, he said, trash production rose sharply.
“If you think about 10-hour shift seven days straight, 70 hours in seven days driving the trucks, hooking up the cans, cleaning up the sites, that’s exhausting,” McDonald said. “Once we get staff off that schedule, it should absolutely increase employee retention.”
As residents get accustomed to their new carts, the county will phase out use of the dumpsters over the next few months, issuing residents advance notice of which ones will close and when before they’re removed.
Philpot, meanwhile, said he’s not sure what his future looks like without ViroTek.
“In all honesty, this is it; this is my livelihood,” he said. “I understand there’s a big issue with the trash and when it comes to the dump sites, the illegal dumping, but I’ve been doing everything right. By (Lee County) to contract with Arrow and let them take all of my customers I had blood, sweat and tears to obtain over eight years is wrong.”
He has just one message for county officials and the county commission: “I’ll see you in 2024.”