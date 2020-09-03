Lee County chapter of NAACP reactivated

The Lee County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) was reinstated by the organization’s national board of directors on July 25.

Earlier this year, local residents Billy Allen, former county commissioner John Harris and Irene Dowdell formed a commission to raise awareness for the organization and recruit new members. By the chapter’s reinstatement, the trio had recruited 120 members.

“We’re still recruiting,” Allen, the acting president of the chapter, said. “We want to be the largest and the best in the state.”

While the Madison County chapter is the largest in the state with around 400 members, Harris has aspirations to recruit even more members. In addition to their current members, Allen and Harris said they’ve gotten interest from students at Auburn University. The university used to have an active NAACP chapter on campus, and as they get the Lee County chapter up and running, they hope to assist students with getting their chapter reinstated.

Now that it’s been reinstated, the Lee County chapter is now able to work through the three-month process to elect officers.

“Everything we do as far as the election process,” Allen explained. “We will have assistance from the state NAACP caucus.”