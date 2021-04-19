Lee County citizens will get 2 chances in May to sound off about proposed granite quarry

Local citizens will get to make their cases next month for or against a proposed granite quarry in northeastern Lee County, both at the ballot box and at a public hearing with state officials.
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) will host a public hearing May 20 in Opelika on the the air and water emissions permits sought by CreekWood Resourses to operate the quarry, which would be located on U.S. 29 just east of Lee Road 177 near Bean’s Mill.
“We’re excited that the permit process is progressing at ADEM,” said CreekWood spokeswoman Elizabeth Revell. She said the company would be “happy" to address any questions and can be contacted at 256-577-7341 or by email at creekwood@mail.com.”
The hearing will take place just two days after voters in Beat 13, the county precinct where the quarry would be located, decide whether or not to allow zoning to stop the proposal.
That May 18 vote was sought by Protect Beulah organizers in and around the precinct who are concerned about the potential for noise, dust and traffic headaches, as well as a possible hit to local real estate valuations.
The Lee County Commission has nominated several citizens to serve as members of a zoning board, should Beat 13 vote to establish zoning on May 18. Polling will run 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Pine Grove Church, the Beat 13 voting site on U.S. 29.
Tara Brumfield, one of the leaders of the Protect Beulah effort, expects strong support for the zoning bid from the precinct’s 2,000-plus voters, but she also expects citizens to sound off on the quarry bid at the hearing a couple of days later. She urged quarry opponents to visit the Protect Beulah FaceBook page for more information.
“The vote on May 18 will play a huge factor, especially if we prevail … but we will be encouraging citizens to speak out at the hearing,” Brumfield told the Opelika-Auburn News.
Revell did not wish to comment on the May 18 vote, other than to say, “The vote is a local matter.”
Public hearing
The ADEM hearing will take place in Opelika’s Municipal Court, located in the city’s new public safety building at 300 Martin Luther King Blvd. Supporters and opponents can make oral and written comments into the public hearing record.
“All comments must address the conditions of the draft permits; the Department’s adherence to the applicable environmental laws, rules, and regulations in development of the draft permit; or issues that have an impact on the applicant’s ability to meet applicable environmental laws, rules, and regulations to affect the final permit decision. In order to affect final decisions, comments must offer technically substantial information that is applicable to the draft permits,” read the hearing notice issued by ADEM.
COVID-19 restrictions
There will be special COVID-19 restrictions for the hearing, including:
• There will be no audience in the hearing room; speakers will be allowed in one at a time.
• Masks are encouraged. Each speaker will get temperature screening prior to entering the hearing room, but sufficient social distancing will allow them to remove their mask to speak, if they wish. They will get up to seven minutes to make their case, and they are encouraged to submit lengthy statements in writing as well.
• There will be no live stream of the hearing, but it will be recorded and uploaded to ADEM’s YouTube channel within 24 hours.
• Preregistration is encouraged, but speakers may sign up on the day of the hearing. Preregister at https://forms.gle/6hzC4TDoexXh17Ah7 or call 334-394-4302.
• People wanting to comment in writing should do so by 5 p.m. on May 27, 2021. Written comments will also be entered into the public hearing record and given the same consideration as those provided at the hearing, according to ADEM.
Those comments should be sent to Ronald W. Gore, Chief, ADEM-Air Division, P.O. Box 301463; Zip 36130-1463, Montgomery, AL 36110-2400 or airmail@adem.alabama.gov and/or Jeffery W. Kitchens, Chief, ADEM Water Division, PO Box 301463; Zip 36130-1463, Montgomery, AL 36110-2400 or water-permits@adem.alabama.gov.
ADEM’s determinations for each permit will be posted at http://app.adem.alabama.gov/eFile/ by their file numbers – Air Permit Number 206-0051-X001 and NPDES Permit Number AL0084191. Go to adem.alabama.gov to sign up for email updates on CreekWood’s permit applications and the department’s rulings.