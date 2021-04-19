Lee County citizens will get 2 chances in May to sound off about proposed granite quarry

Local citizens will get to make their cases next month for or against a proposed granite quarry in northeastern Lee County, both at the ballot box and at a public hearing with state officials.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) will host a public hearing May 20 in Opelika on the the air and water emissions permits sought by CreekWood Resourses to operate the quarry, which would be located on U.S. 29 just east of Lee Road 177 near Bean’s Mill.

“We’re excited that the permit process is progressing at ADEM,” said CreekWood spokeswoman Elizabeth Revell. She said the company would be “happy" to address any questions and can be contacted at 256-577-7341 or by email at creekwood@mail.com.”

The hearing will take place just two days after voters in Beat 13, the county precinct where the quarry would be located, decide whether or not to allow zoning to stop the proposal.

That May 18 vote was sought by Protect Beulah organizers in and around the precinct who are concerned about the potential for noise, dust and traffic headaches, as well as a possible hit to local real estate valuations.