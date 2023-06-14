The Lee County Commission has given its approval to spend up to $4.3 million in COVID relief funds on rural broadband access beginning with Loachapoka, Waverly, Salem, and South Central Lee County.

The vote came at Monday night’s county commission meeting and follows up on a vote in July that first allocated the funds for broadband access.

“What I’m going to need from you tonight is to proceed with the plan to allocate and expend up to $4,392,071 of American Rescue Plan Act funds awarded to Lee County by approving both the content and format of the Lee County broadband grant application and the process by which it will identify providers to expand broadband fiberoptic infrastructure,” Lee County Administrator Holly Leverette told the commission on Monday night.

The Commission voted unanimously to put the $4.3 million moving forward with broadband access, Leverette says they initially plan to put over $2.8 million of the funding towards the broadband projects.

The goal is to have any Internet service providers that pick up the projects to split the bill 50/50. That would then take the county’s part of the initial broadband bill down to around $1.8 million.

For Internet service providers who are already looking to provide broadband infrastructure in our rural areas, this is a chance for them to partner with the county.

“We want to partner with you on it,” Leverette said. “I’m very hopeful that we’re going to get some really good creative applications in.”

Leverette said the remainder of the allocated $4.3 million would then be used for future broadband projects including underserved areas, unpopulated portions of the county or tying into individual houses.

Leverette said the commission has identified areas in the county that were unserved and underserved in terms of broadband internet access.

A public interest survey put out by the county allowed residents to check their Internet Service provider's speeds and share the names of their Internet service providers with the county.

Through that study, the county identified the areas of Loachapoka, Waverly, South Central Lee County and Salem as areas with no high-speed broadband access.

Leverette anticipates other pockets in the county to come forward who did not participate in the survey but also do not have any high-speed broadband access.

The first four projects would cover a total of 39.7 miles of fiberoptic line in rural Lee County.

Loachapoka will get 9.6 miles of fiberoptic line; South Central Lee County will get 8.3 miles of line; Salem will get 6.4 miles, and Waverly will get 15.4 miles. They'll be treated as separate projects.

“We got to start there with those who have no broadband service at all, commissioner Ross Morris said. "Then we can, with what’s left, maybe go to the underserved. But we got to do the unserved first."

Internet service providers will be able to apply to work on as many of the projects as they want, but each project will have a separate application process.