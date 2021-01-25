Lee County Commissioners to talk money, chainsaws

The Lee County Commission will discuss chainsaws and how to spend a $500,000 Monday.

The commissioners meet at 5 p.m. in their chambers in the county courthouse in Opelika. Their agenda includes information about the $500,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, which provided the money through Community Development Block Grant Program geared toward coronavirus pandemic recovery.

“We are currently working with the Lee-Russell Council of Governments, Lee County EMA and the City of Smiths Station to determine which project(s) would provide the most benefit to the citizens of Lee County. Once a decision has been made, it will be presented to the commission for approval,” stated Wendy Swann, the county’s governmental relations coordinator, in a note to the commissioners.

In other business, the county’s highway department has bought chainsaws for the seven volunteer fire departments that operate around Lee County. County Engineer Justin Hardee explained in a note to the commissioners that the purchase was made to show “our appreciation for their continuous support in inclement weather events.

Chief Blake Simpkins, President of Lee County’s Fire Fighters Association, will be on hand Monday to accept the saws for the volunteer departments and will then help distribute them.

The agenda and board packet can be read here.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.