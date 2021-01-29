Lee County COVID-19 death toll surpasses 120

Lee County saw its COVID-19 death toll significantly rise overnight, bringing the total death toll to more than 120.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed four new COVID-19 deaths and reported seven new probable deaths in Lee County from Thursday to Friday. Lee County now has 80 confirmed virus deaths and 44 probable virus deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Lee County has seen its virus toll, with confirmed and probable deaths combined, rise by 17 since the beginning of the week, according to ADPH data.

As of Friday, there have been 6,094 confirmed deaths and 1,472 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of the 6,094 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 58 are from Chambers County, 30 from Macon County, 14 from Russell County and 107 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 1,472 probable deaths, 18 are from Chambers County, eight from Macon County, four from Russell County and six from Tallapoosa County.

ADPH reported 156 new combined COVID-19 cases in Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties on Thursday. Of the 156 new cases, 15 were from Chambers County, 77 from Lee County, 13 from Macon County, 26 from Russell County and 25 from Tallapoosa County.