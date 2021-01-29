Lee County COVID-19 death toll surpasses 120

Lee County saw its COVID-19 death toll significantly rise overnight, bringing the total death toll to more than 120.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed four new COVID-19 deaths and reported seven new probable deaths in Lee County from Thursday to Friday. Lee County now has 80 confirmed virus deaths and 44 probable virus deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Lee County has seen its virus toll, with confirmed and probable deaths combined, rise by 17 since the beginning of the week, according to ADPH data.
As of Friday, there have been 6,094 confirmed deaths and 1,472 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 6,094 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 58 are from Chambers County, 30 from Macon County, 14 from Russell County and 107 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 1,472 probable deaths, 18 are from Chambers County, eight from Macon County, four from Russell County and six from Tallapoosa County.
ADPH reported 156 new combined COVID-19 cases in Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties on Thursday. Of the 156 new cases, 15 were from Chambers County, 77 from Lee County, 13 from Macon County, 26 from Russell County and 25 from Tallapoosa County.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Friday:
- Chambers County – 1,589 confirmed, 1,585 probable, 3,174 combined
- Lee County – 7,757 confirmed, 5,922 probable, 13,679 combined
- Macon County – 1,005 confirmed, 268 probable, 1,273 combined
- Russell County – 2,932 confirmed, 764 probable, 3,696 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,426 confirmed, 857 probable, 3,283 combined
ADPH reported 2,848 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Friday, 1,884 confirmed cases and 964 probable cases. There were 359,355 confirmed cases and 96,227 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 455,582 cases on Friday, according to Bamatracker.com.