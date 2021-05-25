Lee County COVID-19 vaccine clinic to close

Monday was the last day for people to receive their first COVID-19 shots at the Community Vaccine Clinic.
The clinic will be shuttered June 14 after this week's first timers get their follow-up vaccinations.
The closing is due to very low demand at the clinic and plenty of vaccine in the community, according to East Alabama Medical Center spokesman John Atkinson. The clinic’s hours from here on out will be Monday-Wednesday, 3-7 p.m.
Over 89,000 people have gotten their COVID-19 vaccines since early February.
“We needed our community to help us and you absolutely responded!’ said Bruce Zartman, East Alabama Health’s vice president of support operations, in a press release. "Thank you to the mayors of the cities of Auburn and Opelika who partnered with us and gave us the full support of their city leadership and staff. Thank you to the Lee County Emergency Management Agency, the schools of nursing at Auburn, Southern Union and Tuskegee, the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, and to Auburn United Methodist Church for joining our coalition and making this experience as successful as it was.”
Zartman also thanked the over 1,900 volunteers who chipped in at the vaccination clinic, located across Auburn Mall on Opelika Road.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will still be offered by the East Alabama Apothecary, whose main pharmacy is located inside EAMC. It will be available Monday to Friday, and appointments can be made by calling 334-528-2293.
The Pediatric Clinic is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to all kids ages 12 and up. The vaccines will be administered at the practice’s old office, 760 E. Glenn Ave. in Auburn in the Glendean Shopping Center. To register and self-schedule for a vaccine, go to either www.thePedsClinic.com or www.AuburnKids.com. There is no charge to patients, but the clinic may bill the recipient’s insurance for administrative costs.
State, local numbers
COVID-19 infections continue to lag across East Alabama and the rest of the state, keeping in line with conditions since late winter.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 542,562 cases have been reported statewide since the outbreak of COVID-19, with 11,124 deaths. Over 1.3 million residents have been vaccinated.
Chambers County has reported 3,653 cases overall, with 123 deaths. It has reported 66 new cases over the last two weeks.
Lee County tops East Alabama in reported overall cases – 16,060 – and deaths – 173. It has reported 86 new cases over the last two weeks.
Macon County has reported 1,618 cases overall, with 50 deaths. It has reported 13 new cases in the last two weeks.
Russell County has reported 4,490 cases overall, with 39 deaths. It has reported 36 new cases in the last two weeks.