Lee County COVID-19 vaccine clinic to close

Monday was the last day for people to receive their first COVID-19 shots at the Community Vaccine Clinic.

The clinic will be shuttered June 14 after this week's first timers get their follow-up vaccinations.

The closing is due to very low demand at the clinic and plenty of vaccine in the community, according to East Alabama Medical Center spokesman John Atkinson. The clinic’s hours from here on out will be Monday-Wednesday, 3-7 p.m.

Over 89,000 people have gotten their COVID-19 vaccines since early February.

“We needed our community to help us and you absolutely responded!’ said Bruce Zartman, East Alabama Health’s vice president of support operations, in a press release. "Thank you to the mayors of the cities of Auburn and Opelika who partnered with us and gave us the full support of their city leadership and staff. Thank you to the Lee County Emergency Management Agency, the schools of nursing at Auburn, Southern Union and Tuskegee, the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, and to Auburn United Methodist Church for joining our coalition and making this experience as successful as it was.”

Zartman also thanked the over 1,900 volunteers who chipped in at the vaccination clinic, located across Auburn Mall on Opelika Road.