After more than two years of construction, the Lee County Emergency Management Agency has moved into and will be operating out of the new building located at 908 Avenue B in Opelika.

Lee County EMA’s mission is to reduce the loss of life and property and protect the community from all hazards by planning for different situations in advance. Those hazards include natural disasters, acts of terrorism and other man-made disasters. This organization works with the cities of Auburn, Opelika, Smith Station and the unincorporated areas of Lee County.

A ribbon cutting was held on Monday for the public to take a tour of the new two-story facility. Inside holds various rooms including an emergency operation center, a command conference room, bunk rooms, a training room, kitchens and several offices.

During the construction process, the emergency management team operated out of the Lee County Meeting Center in Opelika. Now, the team will be able to expand their operations with the added space.

“As the county’s growing we felt like we needed to grow with it,” said Emergency Management Specialist Michael Holden. “We’re able to host our partners to better serve their community. We have a training room upstairs that they can utilize now. We have a more open EOC where they’re able to come in and conduct operations that they need to. So, we’re just able to help our first responder partners more.”

The top floor consists of new administrative offices. New, updated technology has been added throughout the building including new smart TV displays.

Rita Smith, director of Lee County EMA, said she couldn’t thank the community and their partners enough for all their support in making this happen.

This new facility will allow EMA to serve the Lee County citizens at an “entirely different level” with the space and technology they’ve been able to add, Smith said.

“We honestly hope we’ll never have to use it. We’ll just train and train other people, that would be ideal, but in a non-ideal world, when it’s not blue sky like today we’ll be ready,” she said.

Lee County Commission Chairman Bill English said this has been a long time coming.

“EMA is a joint project of the county and both cities and it’s a vital part of what all of us do. They serve all three of those and all three fund it,” English said. “The commitment that this team has both the cities, the counties and the EMA staff protecting our community is outstanding.”

Jeff Smitherman, director of Alabama EMA, commended the citizens and commissioners of Lee County for placing importance on emergency management and establishing this new facility. He also recognized the work Lee County EMA has done by helping serve other areas of the state during disasters.

“Lee County can be proud of their program. Not only do they support here in Lee County, but when the state calls on them to go to other locations, Rita and her team answer the call,” Smitherman said.