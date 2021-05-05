Lee County escapes heavy storm damage, flooding

Homeowners and work crews were busy Wednesday cleaning up after a band of heavy wind and storms battered AlabamaTuesday night.

The National Weather Service reported that Alexander City and Dadeville were soaked with two inches of rain overnight, but Auburn and Opelika reported less than an inch of rain. There were scattered reports of flooding around Tallapoosa County, but most of the high water stayed to the north.

Alabama Power reported that 1,000 customers in Lee County and 2,800 in Tallapoosa County were still in the dark late Wednesday morning.

Several utility crews fanned out across the Cary Woods neighborhood in Auburn, chopping up trees felled by the high winds and replacing downed power lines. No significant traffic disruptions were reported, however.

Deputy Director of Public Safety Will Matthews said Auburn city workers had a busy night, but nothing major to contend with. Station 3 on Ogletree Road lost its electricity after a falling tree knocked out a nearby power line. Service was also disrupted along College Street south of Interstate 85 after a tree fell on a power line and sparked a fire.

"It was just an active night; thankfully no injuries were reported to us," Matthews said.

