Lee County hires attorneys, asks legislators for help in new CreekWood quarry fight

The Lee County Commission has turned to state legislators and regulators for help in the public fight against a proposed granite quarry near Beulah.
CreekWood Resources has applied for state air and water emission licenses to operate the quarry in the Shady Grove area, a few miles south of Beulah near Bean’s Mill. Residents in the northeast corner of the county have been circulating petitions in opposition to the plan since last fall. A trio of opponents urged the commission to join their fight at Monday night’s regularly scheduled meeting.
As a result, the commissioners approved a resolution stating their opposition to the proposed quarry, after an executive session later Monday night. They also voted to hire Starnes Davis Florie, the Birmingham law firm the city of Opelika used to fight a similar bid by CreekWood last year – the company abandoned that proposal after the state legislature approved a local bill that cleared the way for Opelika to annex that proposed site and zone it to prevent operating a granite quarry there.
More help
The commissioners also sent letters to Lee County’s delegation in the state legislature and regulators at the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM).
State Rep. Debbie Wood, whose district includes the Beulah area, has been working with the quarry opponents. She told the Opelika-Auburn News that she and the rest of the county delegation are glad to help any way they can, now that the commission has officially asked for assistance.
“We work at the pleasure of the (Lee) County Commission. So their attorneys will have to come up with an idea just like Opelika did. That wasn't our idea. The mayor’s attorney brought that to us,” Wood said, referring to annexation and rezoning request made last year by Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and City Attorney Guy Gunter.
Wood said the legislative delegation can help “… if the county commission’s attorney comes up with legislation that we can pass to help keep the quarry out. That's why it's so important for us to be on board, so that we know what's going on at all times. If there is a need for legislation, we will be ready to stand there and get it pushed through like we were able to do for Opelika.”
ADEM
Judge Bill English, who chairs the Lee County Commission, sent a letter to ADEM asking the agency to come here and listen to local residents and elected officials. He mentioned concerns about runoff into Halawakee Creek, air emissions and the impact on the neighboring, 60-home Sentinel Hills subdivision.
“Our intent in this request is twofold," the letter stated. "While we desire that you hear what the citizens and elected representatives of Lee County have to say about this issue, we are equally interested in hearing from ADEM concerning the factors involved in the decision you are about to make, specifically your responses to the issues that have been and will be raised.