Lee County hires attorneys, asks legislators for help in new CreekWood quarry fight

“We work at the pleasure of the (Lee) County Commission. So their attorneys will have to come up with an idea just like Opelika did. That wasn't our idea. The mayor’s attorney brought that to us,” Wood said, referring to annexation and rezoning request made last year by Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and City Attorney Guy Gunter.

Wood said the legislative delegation can help “… if the county commission’s attorney comes up with legislation that we can pass to help keep the quarry out. That's why it's so important for us to be on board, so that we know what's going on at all times. If there is a need for legislation, we will be ready to stand there and get it pushed through like we were able to do for Opelika.”

ADEM

Judge Bill English, who chairs the Lee County Commission, sent a letter to ADEM asking the agency to come here and listen to local residents and elected officials. He mentioned concerns about runoff into Halawakee Creek, air emissions and the impact on the neighboring, 60-home Sentinel Hills subdivision.