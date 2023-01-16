Lee County Humane Society plans to expand and create more space for large dogs

The Lee County Humane Society is kicking off the new year with a project to expanded the shelter, creating more space specifically for large dogs.

With the population increase in Auburn and Opelika, the Humane Society has been at nearly full capacity for about two years.

Jenny Warren, the outreach and development coordinator for the animal shelter, said they’re breaking ground now on the new expansion with hopes of completing the project by March.

“We’re just really growing as far as our shelter. We’re having lots of donations and volunteers and fosters, but the problem is that we just don’t have enough room,” she said.

Currently, the Lee County Humane Society has 66 large dog kennels and room for about 100 pets – cats and dogs. By enclosing the current carport at the back of the building, Warren said they will be able to add space for a minimum of 10 large dog kennels. This will allow the shelter to house 110 to 120 pets.

“When we’re real full, each person that works at the shelter will have a pet in their office, or sometimes we have an extra bathroom in the back and we’ll have to convert that into a place where we have kennels as well,” Warren said.

This expansion project has been in discussions with the LCHS, contractors and architects for about a year.

With the help of volunteer Tom Gober, who has been spearheading the project, LCHS hopes to complete the expansion before the warmer weather sets in. Warren said the summer time is always busier with more intakes.

She also said this project wouldn’t be possible without the generous donation and support of Walter and Virginia Woltosz, who are not only passionate animal lovers but have also been active volunteers at the Lee County Humane Society since 2014.

The Woltosz couple often helps with fundraisers and campaigns to raise awareness for the animal shelter.

“We’re so thankful that we got this money for the expansion, but we’re not done. We’re still working on goals, long term and short term, of growing and working with the community,” Warren said. “No More Wasted Lives is our campaign going on right now.”

Warren said it’s often more difficult for a larger pet to get adopted because of their size.

“Recently, we had an amazing story because we have a pet who had been in our care for 445 days and he got adopted,” she said.

The large dog, named Earl, was the longest term dog the animal shelter has had but was finally adopted on Dec. 6. Earl was deemed not dog friendly, but after a lot of time and energy was put into working with him, Warren said they were able to get him into regular playgroups.

“I love this cause. I love being here to support these animals that don’t have a voice,” Warren said.

She also wants the community to know that LCHS is here to help not only the pets that are in the shelter, but also pet owners who are struggling with paying for food or something essential like a kennel.

“We have grants that help us pay for those things in order for those families to keep those pets in their care instead of coming back to the shelter,” Warren said.

While the community has been very supportive of LCHS, Warren said they still need everyone’s help to care for pets, support the animal shelter and have a 99% live release rate. LCHS is classified as a no-kill shelter, and in 2022 had a 98% live release rate.

“It’s so important to do this expansion, but then also to have the fosters that help us to take those animals out of the shelter so we can have room for all those pets and we don’t have to make those hard calls,” Warren said.

Anyone interested in the Lee County Humane Society, whether it be fostering, volunteering or donating, can contact foster2@leecountyhumane.org, Kim Reeder at Volunteer2@leecountyhumane.org, Jenny Warren at Outreachanddevelop@leecountyhumane.org or visit the website www.lee county humane.org.

The Lee County Humane Society is located on 1140 Ware Drive in Auburn.