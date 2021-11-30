Lee County Humane Society seeks to 'Empty the Shelter' before Christmas

“We’ve never emptied, but we’ve had quite a bit of success with the adoptions,” Gilbert said. “Everyone's usually very excited when they find a pet they want to adopt, and these events definitely encourage people to come out.”

Cathy Bissell founded the Bissell Pet Foundation in 2011 and the "Empty the Shelters" event first started in 2016, which provides a grant to help support the shelters and reimburses them for each adoption.

“Shelters are overcrowded and in desperate need of support due to slowed adoption rates and increased length of stay for pets,” Bissell said.

Gilbert wants to remind potential adopters that adopting a pet is a long-term commitment.

“Depending on the dog’s or cat’s age, it can be anywhere from a 10- to 20-year commitment that you’re making with this animal,” she said. “You also need to consider the time that they will need to adjust to being in your home.”

Gilbert said she talks with new pet owners about the “rule of threes,” which includes three days to decompress, three weeks for the animal to understand its new routine, and three months to understand that they are in their new home with a family.