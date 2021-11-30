Lee County Humane Society seeks to 'Empty the Shelter' before Christmas

The Lee County Humane Society will be participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s "Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope" adoptions event again this month.
From Dec. 6 to Dec. 20, the animal shelter will have reduced adoption fees to help more pets find a family and a home for the holidays.
Jill Gilbert, the humane society's grant and rescue coordinator, said it will have $5 adoptions for all altered animals, which also includes a microchip.
Gilbert said the animal shelter has about 150 dogs and cats available for adoption.
“The goal is to get them out of the shelter and into a loving home,” Gilbert said. “The reduced adoption fee always brings a lot of interest. People who may just be thinking about adopting will come in, walk around, fall in love and end up adopting.”
The last "Empty the Shelters" event in Lee County was in October, and Gilbert said they had about 32 adoptions during that week, so she’s hoping that number will double this time around since it's a two-week event.
According to the Bissell Pet Foundation, more than 67,758 pets have found homes through this event. This year more than 220 shelters in 40 states and Canada will be participating.
This will be the eighth time the Lee County Humane Society is participating in this event.
“We’ve never emptied, but we’ve had quite a bit of success with the adoptions,” Gilbert said. “Everyone's usually very excited when they find a pet they want to adopt, and these events definitely encourage people to come out.”
Cathy Bissell founded the Bissell Pet Foundation in 2011 and the "Empty the Shelters" event first started in 2016, which provides a grant to help support the shelters and reimburses them for each adoption.
“Shelters are overcrowded and in desperate need of support due to slowed adoption rates and increased length of stay for pets,” Bissell said.
Gilbert wants to remind potential adopters that adopting a pet is a long-term commitment.
“Depending on the dog’s or cat’s age, it can be anywhere from a 10- to 20-year commitment that you’re making with this animal,” she said. “You also need to consider the time that they will need to adjust to being in your home.”
Gilbert said she talks with new pet owners about the “rule of threes,” which includes three days to decompress, three weeks for the animal to understand its new routine, and three months to understand that they are in their new home with a family.
“Sometimes people want it to immediately be perfect,” she said. “But the animals need more time than 12 to 24 hours. You have to understand that you’re going to need to give them time to adjust.”