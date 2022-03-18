 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lee County in a hazardous weather watch with slight risk of hail and tornados

  • Updated
Lee County will be under a slight risk for severe weather until noon with a possible second round of storms later in the day, according to the National Weather Service. 

 Contributed by the National Weather Service

Severe thunderstorms are expected to roll across southwest counties in Central Alabama, including Lee County.

Lee County is in a hazardous weather watch as there is a slight risk for damaging winds, quarter-size hail and possible tornados, according to the National Weather Service.

For Lee County, winds are predicted to be between 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. There is also a threat of localized flooding in areas with heavy rainfall.

Drivers should use caution and watch out for standing water on the road.

The band of showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through the area mainly before 4 p.m. The NWS said the first morning threat goes through noon and a second round is possible in the evening.

While Lee County is only under a slight risk, citizens are asked to stay on alert and pay attention to the weather and forecasts.

