Lee County Jail inmate dies from COVID-19
An inmate from the Lee County Detention Center has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The 35-year-old male died at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday at East Alabama Medical Center, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The male was being detained for a probation violation and began displaying symptoms associated with COVID-19 on Aug. 6. The man was admitted to EAMC the following day where he has been undergoing treatment, authorities said.

The inmate’s personal information is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

“The Lee County Detention Center enacted extensive measures in March of this year to combat the threat of COVID-19 in the detention facility,” a release from the sheriff’s office reads.

The jail has had three inmates who have required hospitalization for COVID-19 issues.

One inmate remains hospitalized and is in stable condition. The other inmate has recovered and is in the detention center, the sheriff’s office added.

