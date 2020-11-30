Lee County may split COVID money with schools

The Lee County Commission will vote Monday on sharing federal coronavirus aid with the county’s public schools.

The county was designated with up to $4.3 million in CARES Act funding earlier this year to help pay COVID-19 related expenses. Some of that money has been used for public safety expenses, but there are other public needs that could be served with it, according to County Administrator Roger Rendleman.

“Although we have and will continue to request reimburse for response expenditures, we will not spend the total amount designated and recommend partnering with the schools systems in their requests,” Rendleman told the commissioners in a memo.

Auburn City Schools, Opelika City Schools and Lee County Schools have submitted requests, including:

• $183,974.46 for Opelika City Schools to upgrade its virtual server capacity to better accommodate remote learning;

• $47,332 for Lee County Schools to add data storage and server capacity;

• $524,590 for Auburn City Schools to make IT improvements to better accommodate its online students.