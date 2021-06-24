Lee County mayors, EAMC make public appeal for citizens to get COVID-19 vaccine

Grill added that the plateau in vaccinations, coupled with a drop in natural immunity, declining coronavirus protocols and new COVID-19 strains could all trigger another local surge. Of the 71 new COVID-19 admissions at EAMC and EAMC-Lanier since April 1, 48 of them have been under the age of 60 -- while 29 of them have been less than age 50, and 12 have been less than age 30.

Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland and Auburn Mayor Ron Anders also voiced their support.

“I would encourage each citizen, both in Smiths Station and Lee County, who can receive their COVID shots to do so,” Copeland stated in the EAMC press release. “Out of an abundance of caution and respect to the elderly and medically vulnerable populations, my family and I chose to be vaccinated.”

Uncertainty

While the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had some uncertainty in April due to a temporary pause by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the future of the virus and its variants hold the most uncertainty.

“The dominant strain in the U.S. right now is the UK variant—also known as the Alpha variant,” stated Grill. “The India variant—also known as the Delta variant—currently accounts for about 10 percent of new cases in the U.S., but has been detected in 46 states and is expected to become the dominant strain in a matter of weeks. It’s more contagious and causes more severe infections.”

