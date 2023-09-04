Thanks to support from the Lee County community, the local NAACP chapter will receive a prestigious award Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Alabama State Convention Awards in Mobile.

The Lee County NAACP Branch 5038 earned the title 2023 NAACP Alabama State Conference Branch of the Year.

“We give God all the honor and the glory for putting us all together in this place and at this time to do His will, the business of the NAACP,” Lee County NAACP President Laticia Smith said.

Smith said this achievement also wouldn’t have been possible without the support from the community and the NAACP members. She thanked them for attending events, giving ideas and trusting that the branch could do the necessary work in the community.

“Please know that we do not take this award lightly. We understand the enormity of this title. We recognize that the work of the NAACP here in Lee County is crucial,” Smith said. “Our roots run deep, and there is so much more work out here waiting for us to accomplish or get to.”

Since the start of 2023, the branch has been active in the community hosting town hall discussions, listening to citizens and participating in local events like Juneteenth celebrations, “Stop the Violence Fun and Fellowship Day” and more.

In April, the NAACP hosted a community listening session with Gheni Platenburg-Lewis, a journalism professor and media researcher at Auburn University for the course “A Solutions Journalism Approach to Environmental Racism Sustainability and Justice.”

“The goal of the listening was to provide a preliminary update on their case study analysis of Auburn’s Oak Forest’s neighborhood and their fight against the Sandhill Recycling Center, a fight that began more than a decade ago,” the NAACP release said.

The problem began in 2012 and it continues, according to the NAACP.

In August, the branch held the first Freedom Fund Banquet since reactivating in 2020. Over 200 people attended the event.

The branch also helped address four legal complaints and have two more that are pending, including the racial discrimination lawsuit that Erica Baker Norris filed against the Lee County Commission.

Looking to the future, the Lee County branch will be hosting an Expungement Clinic on Oct. 17.

Expungement proceedings are a type of lawsuit that allows people who have been arrested or convicted of a crime to pursue sealing or destroying their record, making the records nonexistent or unavailable to the general public, according to the NAACP release.

The local branch is applying for the 2023-2024 SOLVE Southern Sparks Grant, which would be used to spark interest and civic engagement in youth with a civil rights tour and trip to Montgomery.

The Lee County NAACP hopes to use this activity to launch the creation of a Youth Council.

The branch is also in the process of working with Auburn University to continue collecting the history of the Lee County NAACP and preserving it. This history will be displayed in the new multicultural center in Auburn.

Anyone with information to help fill the gaps in history can contact Parker Hamilton at 240-401-9243 or by email at bparker.hamilton@gmail.com. Smith calls Lee County residents to join and help the local branch.

“If you have a skill set, some expertise, or some knowledge that you can offer to the community, please let us know so that we can help spread the wealth,” she said. “Just imagine, if we all did a little bit more, how much more, overall, we could accomplish.”