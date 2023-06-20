The Lee County NAACP Branch 5038 is gearing up to host the annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Saturday, Aug. 5 to raise funds for the branch and spread the word about the organization’s mission.

The banquet will begin at 6 p.m. at Greater Peace Family Life Center in Opelika. It will include food, music and words from keynote speaker Rev. Chette Williams. Williams is a former Auburn football player and now the Auburn football team chaplain, campus director of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and state director of Urban Ministries for FCA.

Lee County NAACP President Laticia Smith said this year’s theme is “honoring our past, celebrating the present and building for the future.”

“Being a newly activated chapter, this is an opportunity to really share with the community, share with our allies, the mission of the NAACP and what we’re trying to do,” Smith said.

She also wants to use the opportunity to educate the community, talk about the history of the NAACP and show people that the organization is a positive for the community.

“We are not just fighting for Black people, but for any marginalized and underserved communities here,” Smith said.

The Lee County NAACP branch was recently reactivated in the area in 2020. Since then, the group has worked to build partnerships with city officials and other organizations as well as build relationships in the community through programs, events and scholarship opportunities.

The goal moving forward is to grow and improve these efforts.

During the past few years of getting reestablished, Smith said they’ve spent a lot of time figuring out how to operate and how to collaborate with other organizations. She previously served as first vice president then was elected to be president at the beginning of 2023. She’ll serve a two year term.

“This year is all about being more community facing,” she said. “My thing is we want to be wherever there are some discussion about issues in the community that needs to be addressed.”

Whether it’s about police reform, supporting events like “Stop the Violence” or working with Auburn University students regarding an environmental discriminatory issue with the landfill, Smith said the NAACP wants to be advocates for the community.

Another main focus for the annual banquet in August is to share and uncover more about the history of the local NAACP branch that was operational in the past before it went inactive.

Smith said they don’t know a lot about what the charter did when it was active, but they’ve been working to collect and preserve history through interviews and with the community’s help.

Tickets to attend can be purchased through Cash App $LeeCountyALNAACP and are $50 per person. Non-electronic payments can be mailed to NAACP Lee County Branch 5038, PO Box 2172, Opelika, Ala. 36804.

Greater Peace has a capacity to hold 350 people. Eight people will be seated at each table. The attire is semi-formal.

The funds raised during the banquet will go towards operations of the Lee County NAACP branch. Smith said these funds will also give them the chance to provide more scholarships to support students in Lee County that plan to pursue postsecondary education at a university or college, or a trade and vocational school.

To purchase an ad in the souvenir book, reach out to leecountyalnaacp@gmail.com by July 15.