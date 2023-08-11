The Lee County NAACP Branch 5038 held the first Freedom Fund Banquet since the organization reactivated in 2020.

The banquet on Saturday was an opportunity to gather and reflect on the work the branch has been doing in the community. The theme of the event was “honoring our past, celebrating the present and building for the future.”

“Even tonight, we are collecting history to make sure that the information that’s passed on to our youth is accurate,” said Chippewa Thomas, a professor at Auburn University who spoke at the event. “So as they take their place in leading in the future, that they will have the information they need to continue this work.”

The group shared the history of the original branch that the members had been collecting since January.

The original branch formed in 1965, but went inactive for several years. In 2019, a committee, consisting of Billy Allen, Irene Dowdell, John A. Harris, Oscar Penn, Bernice Baharanyi and others, decided it was time to reform the branch.

Lee County NAACP President Laticia Smith shared the history of the branch and future plans followed by guest speaker, the Rev. Chette Williams, a former Auburn football player and now the Auburn football team chaplain, campus director of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and state director of Urban Ministries for FCA.

Since the reactivation of the branch, Smith said the members have been working to collect history about what the former branch and former members did in the community. The organization collected photos, documents and artifacts and displayed them at the entrance to Greater Peace Family Life Center where the banquet was held.

The organization also collected oral history from former and current members and recorded it for a video uploaded to YouTube.

Smith said the history of the branch is not complete and they are continuing to uncover more information. Smith said that without knowing history, they cannot learn from the people that came before them.

While on the mission to collect history, Smith said she learned about what the local NAACP branch did during the height of the Civil Rights movement.

“In 1964 members of the Auburn NAACP participated in a march with members of the Auburn Freedom League and other Civil Rights groups to increase the number of voter registration days in Lee County,” Smith said. “They were denied a permit to march, but they marched anyway from Thompson Chapel A.M.E Zion Church to the courthouse in Opelika.”

The original branch was a combination of the Auburn NAACP chapter, a Voters League and the Auburn Freedom League.

Smith said many churches held an important role throughout the history of the branch. The Auburn NAACP held meetings at Bell Missionary Baptist Church, the old White Street Baptist Church and Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Loachapoka.

At the event, Smith recognized the names of some of the founding members and their descendants. The Lee County NAACP Branch 5038 was founded April 12, 1965, by Albert Chambers, Pearlie Mae Floyd Hutchinson, Mary Frazier Hunter, Paul Gibson, Dr. A. L. Wilson, Rev. R. L. Harrington and Ms. Lipcomb.

“The branch was formed partly in response to barriers in place that impacted the right to vote for Black citizens, school integration and racial and economic discrimination,” the NAACP banquet booklet said.

Some of the accomplishments of the branch include the following: increased number of voter registration days, execution of a fundraising banquet and effectively blocked the removal of Jeter School from the Jeter community. The branch filed a civil suit in Federal Court (U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama Eastern Division) requesting that the Commission form of government in Opelika be replaced by a mayor-council or manager council form of government.

“Without those brave souls who came together to chart our chapter, we would not be here today,” Smith said.

According to the history collected, Smith said many firsts occurred in Lee County because of the efforts of the NAACP branch.

Mary E. Brooks became the first Black individual elected as an official in Lee County. She served on the Auburn City Council and now has a road named in her honor, Mary Brooks Drive.

George Bandy and John A. Harris became the first two Black men elected to the Opelika City Council, Anne Grady became the first white woman elected to the Opelika City Council, Albert Chambers became the first Black man elected as Lee County Commissioner, Patricia A. Jones became the first Black woman elected to the Opelika City Council and Birdie Peterson became the first Black woman appointed to the Opelika School Board.

By 2003, the branch became inactive because of a decline in activity. Many members stopped attending and stopped renewing their membership.

After the branch reactivated in 2020, Billy Allen was elected as the president and served until 2022. During his time as president, he and the branch addressed numerous issues in Auburn, Opelika and Lee County.

Some of these issues included: affordable housing, equal services and programs for the Carver/Jeter communities, Auburn MLK Boulevard streetscape, reactivation of the Auburn University chapter, voter registration, redistricting, COVID education and testing and more.

Within two years, the NAACP partnered with the Lee County Remembrance Project, presented legally drawn redistricting maps to the City Council of Auburn and Opelika to ensure fair representation, advocated for the Lee County Commissioners to increase from 5 to 7 commissioners, presented an updated Carver/Jeter plan to Opelika City Administration, raised funds to support a scholarship for the LCRP essay contest and more.

In January, Smith was elected as the new president of the Lee County branch.

Looking towards the future, Smith said the branch will be working with Auburn University to continue collecting history and preserving it. This history will be displayed in the new multicultural center in Auburn.

“We’re excited that the university is stepping in and they want to help us preserve it, but it is ours and we’re going to make sure that our history is represented well,” Smith said.

The NAACP is still asking for the community to help fill the gaps in history. Anyone with information, pictures, articles, documents, etc., contact Parker Hamilton at 240-401-9243 or by email at bparker.hamilton@gmail.com.