Lee County NAACP looks to elect new officers to be advocates for the underserved

The NAACP Lee County Branch is preparing to elect new officers for a two-year term that begins on Jan. 1.

Billy Allen, the organization's current president, said it's looking for officers and new members who are civic-oriented and want to make Lee County a better place for everyone.

“Basically, what we’d like to see are people that have the same spirit that the mission of the NAACP (has), which is to advocate for the underserved and to try to eliminate discrimination and racial bias,” Allen said.

The NAACP will be holding elections for various officer positions including president, vice president, executive committee, treasurer, assistant treasurer, secretary, assistant secretary and parliamentarian.

Any member in good standing as of May 1 of this year who is a current member and who lives or works within Lee County is qualified to run for an officer position.

“I am considering running again for president, but we want to make sure that we elect the best individual to serve Lee County,” Allen said.

The chapter will elect a nominating committee later this month and in late October will give a report of people it believes should be considered for those officer positions.

The election which will occur on Nov. 29.

Right now, the Lee County Branch has about 165 members in the Lee County Branch, and Allen said they look to recruit more members throughout the year. The next membership drive will be held on Oct. 15 with True Deliverance Church in Auburn.

“The greater the numbers, the greater the effect and the impact when we tackle certain issues in Lee County,” Allen said.

Allen said the NAACP’s goal is to tackle any issue that affects people in Lee County who are marginalized educationally, economically, politically or socially.

For more information about becoming a member, visit naacp.org.