Lee County NAACP to hold community roundtable discussion Saturday on American Rescue Plan, school reopenings

Lee County’s chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will bring together politicians, educators, law enforcement and more to its community roundtable discussion on Saturday.
The event will be held at the True Deliverance Holiness Church at 936 North Donahue Drive in Auburn from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and will cover topics including accessing federal funding through the American Rescue Plan, voting rights, the reopening of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, gun violence and more.
Laticia Khalif, the local NAACP chapter’s first vice president, said the event will be free and open to all and will focus on uplifting the community through education on topical issues.
“[The NAACP] is charged with leading the fight for equity, equality and justice. Our No. 1 goal as an organization is to ensure that black lives are a priority in all spaces,” Khalif said. “That comes from being educated and having knowledge, and that is exactly what this roundtable discussion is designed to do—get all the right people in the room so that we can learn and be educated.”
The event will host State Senator Tom Whatley, State House Representative Jeremy Gray, Opelika City Schools Superintendent Mark Neighbors, Auburn City Schools assistant superintendents Dennis Veronese and Wes Gordon, Lee County Deputy Sheriff Pamela Revels and many more speakers who will come to help educate the community on their fields and work.
A number of representatives from other local organizations will also speak, including those from Moms Demand Action, the Lee County Voters League, Alabama Arise, the League of Women Voters of East Alabama and more.
“We need the right people around the table to give us that knowledge, and once we get that knowledge we can be empowered,” said Christine Bradshaw, the local NAACP community coordinator chair. “[The event] is free for everyone, and it’s nonpartisan and it doesn’t matter if you’re black or white,
democrat or republican, it doesn’t matter.”
The Lee County NAACP was revitalized last summer and has already grown to around 200 members, though Khalif and Bradshaw said the organization is always looking for new members to help join the fight in making racial equity a reality.
“We’re encouraging everyone to get involved, and with the times we’re in and all of the issues our African Americans, black people and underserved communities have faced in the past couple of years, it’s just imperative that everyone is actively engaged and involved,” Khalif said. “We’re making sure that the voice of our community is served and heard.”