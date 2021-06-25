Lee County NAACP to hold community roundtable discussion Saturday on American Rescue Plan, school reopenings

Lee County’s chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will bring together politicians, educators, law enforcement and more to its community roundtable discussion on Saturday.

The event will be held at the True Deliverance Holiness Church at 936 North Donahue Drive in Auburn from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and will cover topics including accessing federal funding through the American Rescue Plan, voting rights, the reopening of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, gun violence and more.

Laticia Khalif, the local NAACP chapter’s first vice president, said the event will be free and open to all and will focus on uplifting the community through education on topical issues.

“[The NAACP] is charged with leading the fight for equity, equality and justice. Our No. 1 goal as an organization is to ensure that black lives are a priority in all spaces,” Khalif said. “That comes from being educated and having knowledge, and that is exactly what this roundtable discussion is designed to do—get all the right people in the room so that we can learn and be educated.”