Lee County, neighbors report steady COVID-19 numbers; Alabama cases up over 200 Thursday
EAMC Vaccine clinic

A Via College of Osteopathic Medicine student works on preparing COVID-19 vaccine doses at East Alabama Medical Center's Community Vaccine Clinic located at the former Tuesday Morning building on Opelika Road in Auburn. To register for a vaccination, visit https://www.eastalcovidvaccine.com/login.

 Sara Palczewski/

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 682 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Thursday – up over 200 cases since Wednesday – but local infection rates stayed on their recent slow, steady trajectory.

Lee County reported 24 new cases. Macon County had no new cases for the second day in a row, while Russell and Tallapoosa counties had five new cases each and Chambers County reported one new case, according to Bamatracker.com.

As his administration marks 200 million coronavirus doses in his first 100 days in office, President Joe Biden says there's a "new phase" in the federal vaccination effort, and it's relying on increased outreach to Americans to get their shots, both to protect them and their communities.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 525,049 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Thursday afternoon:

Chambers County – 1,746 confirmed, 1,781 probable, 3,527 combined

Lee County – 8,755 confirmed, 6,939 probable, 15,624 combined

Macon County – 1,237 confirmed, 331 probable, 1,568 combined

Russell County – 3,234 confirmed, 1,092 probable, 4,326 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,791 confirmed, 1,157 probable, 3,948 combined

New confirmed and probable cases in east Alabama counties over the last two weeks, as well as deaths from COVID-19 in the last week:

Chambers County — 25, 0

Lee County — 162, 1

Macon County — 21, 1

Russell County — 40, 1

Tallapoosa County — 40, 3

As of Thursday, there have been 10,817 confirmed and probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of those deaths in Alabama, 121 are from Chambers County, 167 from Lee County, 49 from Macon County, 39 from Russell County and 149 from Tallapoosa County.

Vaccine time slots available

All citizens age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama. Appointment times are available for the Community Vaccine Clinic at 1716 Opelika Rd. in Auburn, across from the Auburn Mall.

To register, visit https://www.eastalcovidvaccine.com/login.

Anyone willing to volunteer at the clinic may register at https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.

