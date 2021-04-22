Lee County, neighbors report steady COVID-19 numbers; Alabama cases up over 200 Thursday

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 682 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Thursday – up over 200 cases since Wednesday – but local infection rates stayed on their recent slow, steady trajectory.

Lee County reported 24 new cases. Macon County had no new cases for the second day in a row, while Russell and Tallapoosa counties had five new cases each and Chambers County reported one new case, according to Bamatracker.com.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 525,049 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Thursday afternoon:

Chambers County – 1,746 confirmed, 1,781 probable, 3,527 combined

Lee County – 8,755 confirmed, 6,939 probable, 15,624 combined

Macon County – 1,237 confirmed, 331 probable, 1,568 combined

Russell County – 3,234 confirmed, 1,092 probable, 4,326 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,791 confirmed, 1,157 probable, 3,948 combined

New confirmed and probable cases in east Alabama counties over the last two weeks, as well as deaths from COVID-19 in the last week: